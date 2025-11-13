DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Central One Federal Credit Union Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

SHREWSBURY, Mass., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Central One Federal Credit Union (“Central One”). Central One learned of a data breach shortly before Labor Day.

About Central One Federal Credit Union

Founded in 1952, Central One is a community credit union serving central Massachusetts.

What happened?

Central One detected unusual activity on its network just before Labor Day 2025. They took measures to secure their system and began an investigation. It was found that from August 26 to August 30, 2025, an unauthorized third party accessed their computer network and copied files that may have contained personal details such as names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license or state ID numbers, financial data, and medical or health insurance information. Up to 57,000 individuals have been affected by this data breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding Central One, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Central One data breach.

