Viasat Successfully Tests HaloNet Launch Telemetry Solution for NASA Onboard Blue Origin’s New Glenn

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications (SATCOM), today announced it successfully executed the first flight test of its launch telemetry data relay service onboard Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket, which launched from Cape Canaveral earlier today at 3:55pm ET for the second New Glenn mission (NG-2). The demonstration was conducted as part of Viasat’s work under NASA’s Communications Services Project within its Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) Program.

In April 2022, the project awarded six Funded Space Act Agreements to commercial partners to develop and demonstrate near-Earth satellite relay communications services that can meet the needs of future science missions. As NASA gradually retires its Tracking and Data Relay Satellite fleet, the agency is establishing a diverse portfolio of validated commercial service offerings to support missions by 2031.

As part of Viasat’s HaloNet portfolio of near-Earth communication solutions, the demonstration of Viasat’s launch telemetry data relay capability represents a significant milestone and step to further validate how commercial technology can be used to support NASA, as well as other launch providers. The mission was the first of multiple solution demonstrations Viasat is planning as part of its partnership with the Communications Services Project.

Viasat’s HaloNet launch data relay solution is designed to provide continuous, real-time data transmission during launch operations by leveraging Viasat's global L-band satellite network, utilizing operational Geostationary Orbit (GEO) satellites and associated ground infrastructure to provide a full end-to-end transparent data relay service. During this initial demonstration test, Viasat’s launch data relay solution successfully established a persistent connection to Viasat’s L-band network during launch, allowing flight data to be transmitted to the launch operations center for processing.

“We are thrilled to successfully complete our first demonstration under NASA’s Communications Services Project and show how commercial technologies can help support critical launch telemetry data needs,” said John Reeves, Vice President of Space and Mission Systems, Viasat Government. “We’re proud to be partnering with NASA on these near-Earth communications capabilities to help both government agencies and commercial operators benefit from the latest available solutions. We’re excited to build on this success and move toward a second demonstration mission with Blue Origin anticipated for early next calendar year.”

Delivering real-time telemetry data enables mission controllers to maintain communications and monitor vehicle performance beyond line-of-sight and avoid reliance on ground communications, which can experience communication “blackouts” over areas not covered by Earth-based connections.

This was the first in-flight demonstration of Viasat’s data-relay services for NASA. Viasat is working with Blue Origin on its second launch telemetry service demonstration planned for next year, with additional HaloNet solution demonstration missions for NASA anticipated with other partners later in 2026.

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Threads, and YouTube.

