Prairie Operating Co. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

HOUSTON, TX, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Operating Co. (Nasdaq: PROP) (the “Company” or “Prairie”), an independent energy company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin – today announced it will release its third quarter 2025 financial and operating results after market close on Friday, November 14, 2025.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on the following Monday at 9:00 AM Eastern Time (8:00 AM Central Time) to review the results and provide an update on recent developments. Analysts and investors are invited to participate.

Webcast Access:

Date: November 17, 2025

Time: 9:00am Eastern Time (8:00am Central Time)

Participant Listening: 877-407-9219 / +1 412-652-1274

The webcast may be accessed from the "Press & Media" page of Prairie’s website at: https://www.prairieopco.com/media.

Register for Investor Update Call:

To participate via telephone, please register in advance here: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=O5I8gJq0



Participants can use Guest dial-in numbers above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event:

https://hd.choruscall.com/InComm/?callme=true&passcode=13751732&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6



The Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time. Upon registration, all telephone participants will be joined to the conference call in listen only. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for two (2) weeks following the call.

