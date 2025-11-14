Awards Now Open For Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Awards 2026 | Chicago Summit

BizClik announces the Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Awards 2026 - recognising business, leadership, and corporate excellence across procurement and supply chain innovation in the US and Canada

London, UK – 13 November 2025 - BizClik, the global B2B media and events company behind Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine, is proud to announce that entries are now open for the Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Awards 2026 .

Celebrating the very best in business and leadership, this prestigious event recognises the companies and individuals driving procurement and supply chain excellence across the United States and Canada.

Recognising Excellence in Procurement, Supply Chain, and Sustainability

The black-tie awards ceremony will take place on 21 April 2026, immediately following Day 1 of Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Summit , a two-day event at Navy Pier, Chicago, on 21–22 April.

The awards ceremony will be co-located with Sustainability LIVE: The US Awards, bringing together three powerhouse brands – Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine, and Sustainability Magazine – to celebrate excellence in business leadership, innovation, and sustainability.

Quote - Glen White, Founder & CEO, BizClik:

“Excellence in procurement and supply chain today is inseparable from innovation and sustainability. Uniting our awards communities in Chicago shines a spotlight on the trailblazers building resilient, inclusive, and responsible supply chains across the US and Canada.”





Award Categories

The Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Awards will celebrate excellence across 16 categories , equally recognising achievements in both procurement and supply chain.

Key categories include:

Chief Procurement Officer of the Year

Supply Chain Team of the Year

Innovation in Digital Transformation

Sustainability & ESG Leadership

Supplier Diversity & Inclusion Initiative

Company of the Year



Each category recognises the outstanding achievements of professionals and teams who embody best practice and inspire progress in the global supply chain landscape.

How to Enter & Key Dates

Entries are now open via the official event portal, with submissions accepted across single or multiple categories.

Entry deadline: 25 February 2026

Shortlist announced: March 2026

Awards ceremony: 21 April 2026 | Navy Pier, Chicago

Entry fee: US $695 for a single category; discounted rates for multiple-category submissions

Enter today to position yourself among the best business awards and gain recognition as a leader in procurement and supply chain.

Why Apply

Winning or even being shortlisted for a corporate award from BizClik delivers measurable value:

Strengthen your brand reputation as an industry leader

Recognise the achievements of your team and organisation

Gain exposure to a global audience through BizClik’s media network





Enter now .

Why Sponsor an Award

Partnering as a sponsor positions your brand at the heart of one of the industry’s most influential leadership awards programmes:

Align your company with excellence and innovation

Engage directly with senior executives and decision-makers

Enjoy premium visibility across BizClik’s digital and event platforms





Enquire now .

Join Industry Leaders in Chicago

The Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Summit 2026 brings together Chief Procurement Officers, Chief Supply Chain Officers, and senior executives from leading global companies.

The two-day agenda will feature inspiring keynotes, in-depth panel discussions, and fireside chats covering digital transformation, sustainability, risk management, and the evolving role of leadership across global supply chains.

Note: Event tickets for the summit do not include entry to the awards ceremony. To attend the black-tie celebration, entrants must book a table via the awards portal.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the world’s fastest-growing digital media and events companies. Through its portfolio of leading brands across procurement, supply chain, sustainability, technology, and fintech, BizClik delivers award-winning business events and media that connect the world’s most influential executives.

From digital magazines and global summits to webinars and demand-generation campaigns, BizClik helps companies reach the audiences and opportunities that drive results.

Media Contacts

Izzy Hutchin - PR Executive, BizClik

Izzy.hutchin@bizclikmedia.com