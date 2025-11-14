Vallourec Third Quarter 2025 Results

Meudon (France), November 14th, 2025

Vallourec, a world leader in premium tubular solutions, announces today its results for the third quarter 2025. The Board of Directors of Vallourec SA, meeting on November 12th 2025, approved the Group's third quarter 2025 Consolidated Financial Statements.

Third Quarter 2025 Results

Q3 Group EBITDA of €210 million; EBITDA margin strong at 23%

Tubes EBITDA per tonne increased by more than 25% sequentially to €621

Robust US customer demand demonstrated in recent bookings

Expanding market share in Brazil via new Long-Term Agreement with Petrobras

Q4 2025 Group EBITDA expected to range between €195 million and €225 million

Confirm expected improvement in EBITDA in H2 2025 vs. H1 2025

HIGHLIGHTS & OUTLOOK

Third Quarter 2025 Results

Group EBITDA of €210 million, up 12% sequentially, in line with midpoint of guidance

Group EBITDA margin was strong at 23%, the highest level since Q1 2024 Tubes EBITDA margin improved more than 320 bps sequentially to 22%, with Tubes EBITDA increasing 30% sequentially to €188 million due to higher selling prices and slightly higher volumes. Mine & Forest EBITDA decreased by (22%) sequentially to €35 million due to lower volumes and higher costs, though EBITDA margin remained solid at 42%.

Adjusted free cash flow of €69 million; total cash generation of €67 million; net debt reduced to €140 million

Finalized sale of Serimax to further streamline invested capital and focus on core business activities

Redeemed 10% of outstanding 2032 senior notes





Fourth Quarter 2025 Group EBITDA is expected to range between €195 million and €225 million:

In Tubes, EBITDA per tonne is expected to be similar to the Q3 2025 level, while volumes are expected to be slightly above the Q3 2025 level.

In Mine & Forest, production sold is expected to be around 1.4 million tonnes.

Full Year 2025 Outlook

Confirm Group EBITDA improvement in H2 2025 vs. H1 2025

Full Year Group EBITDA is expected to range between €799 and €829 million

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, declared:

“Vallourec delivered solid results once again in the third quarter, with Group EBITDA margin rising to its highest level since the first quarter of 2024. This quarter marks three straight years in which Vallourec has delivered a Group EBITDA margin around 20% and positive total cash generation – a clear testament to the major structural changes we have made within our business since May 2022.

“Our advantaged manufacturing footprint and reputation for high-quality tubular solutions is paying dividends in the United States. Our order intake in this market in recent months has been robust and reflects stable customer drilling activity and an improvement in our market share. We continue to expect a slowdown in imports, which currently represent about 40% of supply in the US OCTG market, as the market responds to higher steel tariffs.

“Also in the quarter, we secured a major contract in Brazil. Our new Long-Term Agreement with Petrobras will expand our market share and further demonstrate Vallourec’s ability to deliver high value-added solutions from our domestic manufacturing base. This contract carries potential revenue of up to $1 billion over four years.

“Meanwhile, in select markets in the Eastern Hemisphere, we have seen delays in customer activity that will result in some orders being invoiced in 2026 – later than initially planned. That said, our key international customers continue to advance ambitious plans to grow their oil and gas production capacity over the coming years, which will drive solid demand for our solutions.

“Since we announced the New Vallourec plan in May 2022, we have made significant progress towards our two primary strategic goals. We achieved our objective of crisis-proofing our business ahead of plan, and today we can point to significant progress in achieving best-in-class profitability. In the third quarter, we fully closed the gap in Tubes EBITDA per tonne versus our primary peer. This is thanks to our core principle of Value over Volume and the relentless focus of our teams on operational excellence.

“Our journey does not end here. We remain focused on improving return on invested capital and returning capital to our shareholders. To this end, today we convened a special meeting for holders of Vallourec warrants, in which we will propose a modification in our warrant terms and conditions in order to allow the delivery not only of newly-issued shares but also of existing shares upon their exercise, at the Company’s option. This will allow maximum flexibility in our shareholder return framework in the coming year.”

INFORMATION AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

