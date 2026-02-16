VALLOUREC : DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM 02/09/2026 TO 02/13/2026

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM 02/09/2026 TO 02/13/2026

Meudon (France), on February 16th, 2026

Share buyback program (ISIN Code : FR0013506730) implemented in accordance with the authorization given by the Shareholders' General Meeting of Vallourec SA (LEI : 969500P2Q1B47H4MCJ34) on May 22, 2025 (ninth resolution).

 

Day of the transaction

 		Total daily volume (number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€)Market Code
02/09/202660 00018,6937XPAR
02/09/202620 00018,7071CEUX
02/09/20265 00018,7132TQEX
02/09/20265 00018,7097AQEU
02/10/202620 00018,5960CEUX
02/10/202660 00018,6058XPAR
02/10/20265 00018,5957TQEX
02/10/20265 00018,6007AQEU
02/11/202612 94818,6924CEUX
02/11/202639 75918,6941XPAR
02/11/20262 22318,6868TQEX
02/11/20262 20318,7002AQEU
02/12/202625 00018,6412CEUX
02/12/20262 50018,7480AQEU
02/12/20262 50018,7480TQEX
02/12/202685 00018,6987XPAR
02/13/202630 17118,1970CEUX
02/13/2026108 16118,2124XPAR
02/13/20262 50018,2622TQEX
02/13/20262 50018,2716AQEU
 495 46518,5372 

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

        

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations
Connor Lynagh
Tel: +1 (713) 409-7842
connor.lynagh@vallourec.com		Press relations
Taddeo - Romain Grière
Tel: +33 (0) 7 86 53 17 29 
romain.griere@taddeo.fr

 
Individual shareholders
Toll Free Number (from France): 0 805 65 10 10
actionnaires@vallourec.com

 		Nicolas Escoulan
Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74
nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

