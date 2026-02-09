VALLOUREC : DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM 02/02/2026 TO 02/06/2026

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM 02/02/2026 TO 02/06/2026
Meudon (France), on February 9th, 2026
Share buyback program (ISIN Code : FR0013506730) implemented in accordance with the authorization given by the Shareholders' General Meeting of Vallourec SA (LEI : 969500P2Q1B47H4MCJ34) on May 22, 2025 (ninth resolution).
|
Day of the transaction
|Total daily volume (number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€)
|Market Code
|02/02/2026
|5 699
|17,7816
|AQEU
|02/02/2026
|21 149
|17,7612
|CEUX
|02/02/2026
|5 789
|17,7876
|TQEX
|02/02/2026
|52 715
|17,6959
|XPAR
|02/03/2026
|8 990
|18,3338
|CEUX
|02/03/2026
|2 307
|18,3293
|AQEU
|02/03/2026
|2 291
|18,3281
|TQEX
|02/03/2026
|35 589
|18,3368
|XPAR
|02/04/2026
|30 000
|18,4184
|CEUX
|02/04/2026
|5 000
|18,4622
|AQEU
|02/04/2026
|5 000
|18,4572
|TQEX
|02/04/2026
|60 000
|18,4161
|XPAR
|02/05/2026
|20 000
|18,4470
|CEUX
|02/05/2026
|5 000
|18,4496
|TQEX
|02/05/2026
|60 000
|18,4422
|XPAR
|02/05/2026
|5 000
|18,4521
|AQEU
|02/06/2026
|25 000
|18,5378
|CEUX
|02/06/2026
|5 000
|18,5401
|AQEU
|02/06/2026
|5 000
|18,5318
|TQEX
|02/06/2026
|65 000
|18,5216
|XPAR
|424 529
|18,3009
