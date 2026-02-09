VALLOUREC : DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM 02/02/2026 TO 02/06/2026

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM 02/02/2026 TO 02/06/2026

Meudon (France), on February 9th, 2026

Share buyback program (ISIN Code : FR0013506730) implemented in accordance with the authorization given by the Shareholders' General Meeting of Vallourec SA (LEI : 969500P2Q1B47H4MCJ34) on May 22, 2025 (ninth resolution).





Day of the transaction



Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€) Market Code 02/02/2026 5 699 17,7816 AQEU 02/02/2026 21 149 17,7612 CEUX 02/02/2026 5 789 17,7876 TQEX 02/02/2026 52 715 17,6959 XPAR 02/03/2026 8 990 18,3338 CEUX 02/03/2026 2 307 18,3293 AQEU 02/03/2026 2 291 18,3281 TQEX 02/03/2026 35 589 18,3368 XPAR 02/04/2026 30 000 18,4184 CEUX 02/04/2026 5 000 18,4622 AQEU 02/04/2026 5 000 18,4572 TQEX 02/04/2026 60 000 18,4161 XPAR 02/05/2026 20 000 18,4470 CEUX 02/05/2026 5 000 18,4496 TQEX 02/05/2026 60 000 18,4422 XPAR 02/05/2026 5 000 18,4521 AQEU 02/06/2026 25 000 18,5378 CEUX 02/06/2026 5 000 18,5401 AQEU 02/06/2026 5 000 18,5318 TQEX 02/06/2026 65 000 18,5216 XPAR 424 529 18,3009

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations

Connor Lynagh

Tel: +1 (713) 409-7842

connor.lynagh@vallourec.com Press relations

Taddeo - Romain Grière

Tel: +33 (0) 7 86 53 17 29

romain.griere@taddeo.fr



Individual shareholders

Toll Free Number (from France): 0 805 65 10 10

actionnaires@vallourec.com



Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74

nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

