Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 6 November 2025 to 12 November 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 31 July 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 6 November 2025 to 12 November 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 43 200 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 6 November 2025 to 12 November 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
6 November 2025Euronext Brussels5 00035.3335.7535.10176 650
 MTF CBOE4 00035.3335.6535.10141 320
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
7 November 2025Euronext Brussels5 00035.3835.6535.25176 900
 MTF CBOE4 00035.3835.7535.20141 520
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
10 November 2025Euronext Brussels4 40035.6235.9535.40156 728
 MTF CBOE4 00035.6135.9035.35142 440
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
11 November 2025Euronext Brussels4 40036.0136.2035.50158 444
 MTF CBOE4 00036.0236.2035.80144 080
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
12 November 2025Euronext Brussels4 40036.3236.5036.10159 808
 MTF CBOE4 00036.3236.4536.15145 280
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 43 20035.7336.5035.101 543 170

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 981 shares during the period from 6 November 2025 to 12 November 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 601 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 6 November 2025 to 12 November 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
6 November 202599035.2235.5035.1034 868
7 November 20251 20135.2135.4035.2042 287
10 November 202559035.5035.6535.3520 945
11 November 202500.000.000.000
12 November 202520036.1036.1036.107 220
Total2 981   105 320


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
6 November 202540035.7335.8035.6514 292
7 November 202590335.5635.8035.4032 111
10 November 20251 09835.6935.8035.6539 188
11 November 20251 40036.0936.2035.9050 526
12 November 202580036.3636.5036.2529 088
Total4 601   165 204

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 27 119 shares.

On 12 November 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 094 403 own shares, or 4.04% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

