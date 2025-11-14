Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 6 November 2025 to 12 November 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 31 July 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 6 November 2025 to 12 November 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 43 200 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 6 November 2025 to 12 November 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 6 November 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 000 35.33 35.75 35.10 176 650 MTF CBOE 4 000 35.33 35.65 35.10 141 320 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 7 November 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 000 35.38 35.65 35.25 176 900 MTF CBOE 4 000 35.38 35.75 35.20 141 520 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 10 November 2025 Euronext Brussels 4 400 35.62 35.95 35.40 156 728 MTF CBOE 4 000 35.61 35.90 35.35 142 440 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 11 November 2025 Euronext Brussels 4 400 36.01 36.20 35.50 158 444 MTF CBOE 4 000 36.02 36.20 35.80 144 080 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 12 November 2025 Euronext Brussels 4 400 36.32 36.50 36.10 159 808 MTF CBOE 4 000 36.32 36.45 36.15 145 280 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 43 200 35.73 36.50 35.10 1 543 170

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 981 shares during the period from 6 November 2025 to 12 November 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 601 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 6 November 2025 to 12 November 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 6 November 2025 990 35.22 35.50 35.10 34 868 7 November 2025 1 201 35.21 35.40 35.20 42 287 10 November 2025 590 35.50 35.65 35.35 20 945 11 November 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 12 November 2025 200 36.10 36.10 36.10 7 220 Total 2 981 105 320





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 6 November 2025 400 35.73 35.80 35.65 14 292 7 November 2025 903 35.56 35.80 35.40 32 111 10 November 2025 1 098 35.69 35.80 35.65 39 188 11 November 2025 1 400 36.09 36.20 35.90 50 526 12 November 2025 800 36.36 36.50 36.25 29 088 Total 4 601 165 204

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 27 119 shares.

On 12 November 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 094 403 own shares, or 4.04% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment