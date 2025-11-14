Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 6 November 2025 to 12 November 2025
Share Buyback Program
On 31 July 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 6 November 2025 to 12 November 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 43 200 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 6 November 2025 to 12 November 2025:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|6 November 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|5 000
|35.33
|35.75
|35.10
|176 650
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|35.33
|35.65
|35.10
|141 320
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|7 November 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|5 000
|35.38
|35.65
|35.25
|176 900
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|35.38
|35.75
|35.20
|141 520
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|10 November 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|4 400
|35.62
|35.95
|35.40
|156 728
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|35.61
|35.90
|35.35
|142 440
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|11 November 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|4 400
|36.01
|36.20
|35.50
|158 444
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|36.02
|36.20
|35.80
|144 080
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|12 November 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|4 400
|36.32
|36.50
|36.10
|159 808
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|36.32
|36.45
|36.15
|145 280
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|43 200
|35.73
|36.50
|35.10
|1 543 170
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 981 shares during the period from 6 November 2025 to 12 November 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 601 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 6 November 2025 to 12 November 2025:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|6 November 2025
|990
|35.22
|35.50
|35.10
|34 868
|7 November 2025
|1 201
|35.21
|35.40
|35.20
|42 287
|10 November 2025
|590
|35.50
|35.65
|35.35
|20 945
|11 November 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|12 November 2025
|200
|36.10
|36.10
|36.10
|7 220
|Total
|2 981
|105 320
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|6 November 2025
|400
|35.73
|35.80
|35.65
|14 292
|7 November 2025
|903
|35.56
|35.80
|35.40
|32 111
|10 November 2025
|1 098
|35.69
|35.80
|35.65
|39 188
|11 November 2025
|1 400
|36.09
|36.20
|35.90
|50 526
|12 November 2025
|800
|36.36
|36.50
|36.25
|29 088
|Total
|4 601
|165 204
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 27 119 shares.
On 12 November 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 094 403 own shares, or 4.04% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
