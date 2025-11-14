BTS Group AB appoints Nomination Committee

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, November 14, 2025

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS GROUP AB (publ), a leading global consultancy specializing in strategy execution, change, and people development, has had a Nomination committee appointed for the company. BTS Group AB’s three largest shareholders have in consultation with the Chairman of the Board, Henrik Ekelund, appointed the following representatives to serve on the Nomination committee:

Anders Dahl, representing Henrik Ekelund

Henrik Ekelund, Chairman of the Board, BTS Group AB

Claes Murander, representing Lannebo Asset Management

Stefan af Petersens, private investor

Anders Dahl has been appointed Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination committee’s mandate is to the Annual General Meeting 2026 propose candidates to chairman of the meeting, board members, Chairman of the Board and auditors, as well as to propose remuneration of board members and auditors.

Shareholders in BTS Group AB are welcome to submit proposals to the Chairman of the Nomination committee at dalledulsing@me.com

For more information, please contact:

Anders Dahl: dalledulsing@me.com

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. BTS has about 1,200 professionals in 37 offices located on six continents. BTS competes in both talent and HR consulting as well as the traditional consulting markets. BTS’s services support a broad range of client challenges including top-to-bottom and on-demand leadership development, talent selection and readiness, strategy creation andstrategy implementation, as well as culture and broad-scale change. For over 35 years, BTS has been focused on the people-side of change and on powering better performance using proprietary simulation, learning, coaching, and assessment methodologies. We partner with nearly 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.

For more information, please visit www.bts.com.

