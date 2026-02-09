Invitation to BTS Q4 2025 presentation

Stockholm, February 9, 2026

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS Group AB (publ), a leading global consultancy specializing in strategy execution, change, and people development, invites investors, analysts and business media to its interim report presentation with CEO Jessica Skon on Friday, February 20 at 09.30 am CET.

The presentation can be followed via the Teams link below, where it’s also possible to ask questions orally or in the chat.

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_Yzk2Mzc3NDctZDNkYi00YzhlLWFkNzgtZDZlZjM0YWQxZTBl%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22853e8b83-4054-4eb9-8b26-ec6513dd213d%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%220fca0df7-5ee8-4dbf-a691-b76134f98b3e%22%7d

The presentation will be moderated by Daniel Thorsson, analyst at ABG Sundal Collier.

The report will be published at 08.00am CET the same day.

The presentation and slides will be available later at http://ir.bts.com/presentations

For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin

Head of investor relations

BTS Group AB

michael.wallin@bts.com

+46-8-58 70 70 02

+46-708-78 80 19

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. BTS has about 1,200 professionals in 37 offices located on six continents. BTS competes in both talent and HR consulting as well as the traditional consulting markets. BTS’s services support a broad range of client challenges including top-to-bottom and on-demand leadership development, talent selection and readiness, strategy creation and strategy implementation, as well as culture and broad-scale change. For 40 years, BTS has been focused on the people-side of change and on powering better performance using proprietary simulation, learning, coaching, and assessment methodologies. We partner with nearly 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.

For more information, please visit www.bts.com.

