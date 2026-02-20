BTS Group AB (publ) Year end report January – December 2025

2025 a disappointment, expected to go back to earnings growth in the first quarter 2026

October 1 – December 31, 2025

Net sales amounted to MSEK 710 (796). Currency adjusted growth was –1%, where of –5% was organic.

EBITA decreased 37% to MSEK 86 (136).

EBITA margin was 12.1 (17.0)%.

Profit after tax decreased 34% to MSEK 55 (84).

Earnings per share decreased 34% to SEK 2.84 (4.30).

Following changes in US tax legislation during 2025, BTS’s North American operations have gained expanded and partially retroactive tax deduction possibilities. These changes have had a significant positive impact on the reported income tax for the year which decreased by approximately MSEK 14, with full impact in the fourth quarter.





January 1 – December 31, 2025

Net sales amounted to MSEK 2,703 (2,802). Currency adjusted growth was 3%, where of –1% was organic.

EBITA decreased 25% to MSEK 274 (365).

EBITA margin was 10.2 (13.0)%.

Profit after tax amounted to MSEK 133 (387). Excluding reversed provisions of earn-out 2024, the profit after tax decreased 31% to MSEK 133 (191). 2)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 6.89 (19.93). Excluding reversed provision of earn-out 2024, earnings per share decreased 31% to SEK 6.89 (9.84). 2)

“We expect that Q4 2025 marked a turning point, bringing an end to the quarter-on-quarter decline in results and positioning BTS for renewed momentum into 2026.”

Jessica Skon, CEO of BTS Group AB

Outlook 2026

We estimate that the result (EBITA) for 2026 will be better than 2025.

Dividend

The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 4.40 (6.10) per share to be paid on two occasions in the amount of SEK 2.20 per payment.



FINANCIAL SUMMARY Oct-Dec Oct-Dec Jan-Dec Jan-Dec MSEK 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales 710 796 2,703 2,802 Currency adjusted growth -1% 3% 3% 5% EBITA 86 136 274 365 EBITA margin 12.1% 17.0% 10.2% 13.0% EBIT 67 118 200 298 EBIT margin 9.5% 14.8% 7.4% 10.6% Profit after tax 551) 84 1331) 3872) Profit after tax, excluding the reversed provision of earn-out2) 55 82 133 191 Cash flow from operating activities 210 222 213 386 Earnings per share,

SEK 3) 2.84 4.30 6.89 19.93 Earnings per share, excluding earn-out provision 2) 3) 2.84 4.22 6.89 9.84 Net debt (+)/net cash (-) -46 -282 -46 -282 Number of employees (EOP) 1,1394) 1,172 1,1394) 1,172



1) The changes in U.S. tax legislation have had a positive effect on reported income tax of MSEK 14 in BTS’s operations in North America.

2) During 2024, provisions of earn-out related to the acquisitions of RLI (MSEK 29) and Netmind (MSEK 166) were reversed, impacting the net financial items positively by MSEK 194 for the comparable period.

3) Before and after dilution of shares.

4) Acquisitions during the year have brought in 43 new employees.



For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin

Head of investor relations

BTS Group AB

michael.wallin@bts.com

+46-8-58 70 70 02

+46-708-78 80 19

This information is information that BTS Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on February 20, 2026.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. BTS has about 1,100 professionals in 36 offices located on six continents. BTS competes in both talent and HR consulting as well as the traditional consulting markets. BTS’s services support a broad range of client challenges including top-to-bottom and on-demand leadership development, talent selection and readiness, strategy creation and strategy implementation, as well as culture and broad-scale change. For 40 years, BTS has been focused on the people-side of change and on powering better performance using proprietary simulation, learning, coaching, and assessment methodologies. We partner with nearly 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B. For more information, please visit www.bts.com.





