New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Highlights V1 Launch Preparations With Over $18.8M Raised

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DeFi crypto market is entering a new phase of competition, and one project is beginning to stand out as it moves closer to its first major release. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has continued to build momentum throughout 2025, earning attention for its steady development progress and fast-moving community growth. As the platform moves through its roadmap at a rapid pace, interest around its upcoming V1 launch is rising sharply.



Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a new crypto designed to power a decentralized lending and borrowing system. The team is building a protocol focused on transparency, efficiency, and automation. All activity on the platform is handled through smart contracts, which remove intermediaries and give users full control over their assets.

This development progress has fueled strong adoption during the presale. The project has now raised over $18.8 million and built a community of more than 18,000 holders, showing growing belief in its long-term vision. With each major update, the platform is gaining more visibility in the broader DeFi crypto space.

Mutuum Finance launched its presale in early 2025 at $0.01. Since then, the token has climbed to $0.035, marking a 250% increase from its starting price. The presale is now in Phase 6, where allocation is moving fast, and more than 88% of this phase is already filled.

The presale uses a fixed-price, fixed-allocation structure, meaning each stage becomes more competitive as demand grows. To strengthen engagement, Mutuum Finance also runs a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM, a feature that has kept participation active throughout every phase.

Mutuum Finance has also made participation easier by allowing buyers to purchase MUTM with a card, and there are no purchase limits. This upgrade has played a major role in expanding the presale’s reach, especially among users entering the crypto market for the first time.

These details help explain why the project is now seen as one of the top crypto presales still in progress for 2025.



Roadmap Progress

Mutuum Finance is currently deep into Phase 2 of its roadmap. This stage focuses on building the core features of the protocol, preparing the interface, and completing the systems that will run the lending markets. Much of this work involves smart-contract development, backend setup, and risk-control parameters.

As the platform moves through this stage, the excitement is now centered on the V1 testnet, which the team confirmed through its official announcement on X . The launch is set for Q4 2025, and it will run on the Sepolia network.

The first version will introduce the protocol’s core components, including the liquidity pool, mtTokens, debt tokens, and the liquidator bot. These are the foundation of Mutuum Finance’s upcoming ecosystem and the features that will shape how users lend, borrow, and maintain their collateral positions.

Because this is the project’s first live version, it has created a strong wave of anticipation. Many investors see V1 as the turning point where Mutuum Finance moves from development into active deployment — a moment that often separates promising new crypto projects from those that struggle to deliver.

Launch Approaches

With the presale advancing quickly and Phase 6 nearing completion, Mutuum Finance is entering one of the most important periods of its timeline. The combination of fast community growth, rising funding, and a confirmed V1 release window has created a noticeable surge in interest.

Every presale update signals that the project is entering a more competitive stage, where allocation becomes harder to secure. The steady progress toward the protocol’s launch has pushed Mutuum Finance into discussions among top crypto projects with real utility backing their ecosystems.

As Phase 2 continues and the Q4 V1 testnet draws closer, the project is shaping up as one of the most active and closely watched new crypto developments of 2025.