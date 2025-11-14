COP30 press conference: Mercy For Animals to reveal climate findings for global food systems

BELÉM, Brazil, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, Nov. 17, during a COP30 press conference, Mercy For Animals will present the Food Systems NDC Scorecard , which offers the first independent analysis of how countries integrate food systems into their national climate strategies.

The scorecard highlights both progress and missed opportunities. While food systems drive one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions, the scorecard’s findings show that many nations still focus on a narrow portion of the food system, often overlooking key areas such as diets and food loss and waste. These gaps limit climate ambition at a crucial moment for meeting Paris Agreement targets.

Kenya, Switzerland and Somalia emerge as leaders in incorporating climate-resilient food production into their national plans, with Switzerland advancing sustainable diets. In contrast, several high-emissions countries fall short on comprehensively integrating food-system changes that could yield major emissions reductions and co-benefits for health and equity.

“Countries that weave food systems into their climate agendas prove that ambition and inclusivity go hand in hand,” said Amelia Linn, director of global policy at Mercy For Animals. “As COP30 begins, we’re calling for food systems to move from the margins to the center of climate action. This is an important moment to examine whether the political momentum toward integrating food systems into climate action is reflected in the policies countries put forward.”

At the event, Mercy For Animals experts Sebastian Osborn, Amelia Linn and Vanessa Garbini will discuss global assessment results and how the scorecard can support enhanced climate action. The core partners of the Food Systems NDC Scorecard are Mercy For Animals, the Center for Biological Diversity, EAT, the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition and the Global Law Alliance for Animals and the Environment at Lewis & Clark Law School.

Press Conference Details

Mercy For Animals: The Food Systems NDC Scorecard

Date: Monday, Nov. 17, 2025

Time: 9–9:30 a.m. local time (Belém)

Location: Press Conference 2, Area D

Press briefings available upon request: clara.nafria.consultant@mercyforanimals.org

Scorecard Results and Methodology

