Mercy For Animals Announces Leadership Transition and Strategic Realignment to Accelerate Mission Impact

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercy For Animals is entering its next phase of growth, guided by collaboration, strategic focus and a commitment to meaningful change for farmed animals. As part of this work, the organization is undergoing a leadership transition and refining its strategy to strengthen its long-term impact.

After more than seven years of service, Leah Garcés’ tenure with Mercy For Animals has come to a close. The organization is deeply grateful for her leadership and commitment to farmed animals.

The Board of Directors has appointed Arash Yomtobian, who joined Mercy For Animals earlier this year as president, to the unified role of president and chief executive officer. Yomtobian is a decisive, forward-looking leader known for building partnerships, navigating complex negotiations and guiding organizations through meaningful periods of transformation. He will work closely with the senior leadership team and the Board to guide the organization into its next phase of mission-driven focus.

“Leah has been a transformational force for Mercy For Animals and for our movement,” said Neysa Colizzi, Chair of the Board of Directors. “As we look ahead, Arash brings the strategic discipline, steadiness, and commitment to this mission that will allow Mercy For Animals to build on this momentum to deepen and broaden its impact for farmed animals globally.”

As part of this transition, Mercy For Animals is sharpening its focus on programs with the strongest demonstrated impact. The organization is aligning its structure and investments to increase agility, reinforce operational excellence and ensure that each resource contributes to the greatest possible outcomes for farmed animals. This strategic refinement positions Mercy For Animals to deepen key relationships, strengthen its influence and accelerate the progress needed to transform food systems worldwide.

"It is an honor to lead Mercy For Animals into its next chapter,” said Yomtobian, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Together, we are turning compassion into action. Every farmed animal deserves a chance to be free from suffering. At Mercy For Animals, we’re charting a bold path forward — driven by courageous choices, collaborative spirit, and a relentless commitment to delivering results for animals who need us most.”

Mercy For Animals’ mission and core priorities remain firmly intact. With unified leadership and a strengthened strategic pathway, the organization remains a stable and dependable partner in the global effort to end industrial animal agriculture and is positioned to move faster and more decisively in pursuit of lasting change for farmed animals.

Mercy For Animals is a leading international nonprofit working to end industrial animal agriculture by constructing a just and sustainable food system. Active in Brazil, Canada, India, Mexico, Southeast Asia, and the United States, the organization has conducted over 100 investigations of factory farms and slaughterhouses, influenced over 500 corporate policies, and helped pass historic legislation to ban cages for farmed animals. Learn more at MercyForAnimals.org .