Make Sober Driving Part of the Grey Cup Final, says MADD Canada

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians get ready to watch the Montreal Alouettes and the Saskatchewan Roughriders square off in the 112th Grey Cup this weekend, MADD Canada reminds football fans to include safety in their game day plans to prevent impaired driving.

Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed, and thousands are injured in alcohol, cannabis and/or drug-related crashes.

“Impaired driving is a crime that is entirely preventable,” says MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt, whose mother, Beryl, was killed by an impaired driver in 1999. “Whether you’re attending the game, going to a bar or watching at a Grey Cup party, please make sure a sober driver is in your line-up.”

To ensure everyone gets home safely, MADD Canada is urging all Canadians to:

Never drive a car, ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Always plan ahead so you know how you are getting home safely;

Never get into a vehicle being operated by someone who’s impaired;

Call 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

Football fans looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Rideshare APP. Visit www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

