Bitget Wallet Expands Gas Abstraction to Morph with EIP‑7702





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has expanded its gas abstraction architecture and gas-free transaction program to Morph, a modular Layer-2 designed to serve as the settlement layer for global stablecoin payments. The update introduces a dual-feature rollout: stablecoin-based gas payments via EIP-7702 and a daily quota of gas-free transactions on Morph — together delivering a more seamless and cost-efficient self-custody experience.

Through its EIP‑7702‑based architecture, Bitget Wallet users can now pay gas fees on Morph using USDT, USDC, or BGB — the wallet's native token — without the need to hold ETH, Morph's native gas asset. In parallel, Bitget Wallet's gas-free program now includes Morph, offering users up to 3 free transfers and 3 free swaps per day for same-chain transactions, applied automatically at checkout. This dual‑layered model — abstracting native token requirements and subsidizing baseline gas costs — aligns with Bitget Wallet's broader push to streamline Web3 usability.

The launch also highlights Bitget Wallet's deepening integration with Morph as its strategic partner for onchain payment infrastructure. Originally a generic high-performance Layer-2, Morph is evolving into a purpose-built payment settlement network for stablecoin flows, with BGB embedded as a native asset for governance and gas. With rapid finality, modular developer tooling, and zero-fee stablecoin transfers in development, Morph is positioned to power the next wave of borderless, programmable financial services. As Bitget Wallet scales its payment rails and cross-chain liquidity solutions, Morph serves as a core layer for high-speed, cost-efficient settlements and merchant adoption.

"We believe gas fees should never stand in the way of participation," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "Our expansion to Morph builds on our commitment to making infrastructure invisible — with native support for stablecoin gas payments and zero-gas interactions across major blockchains." Since launching its gas-free and abstraction features, Bitget Wallet reports facilitating over 500,000 gas-free transactions and helping users save more than 600,000 USDT in transaction costs across supported networks.

Bitget Wallet now offers gas-free transaction support across six chains — Solana, Tron, Arbitrum, Base, Polygon, and Morph — and enables stablecoin-based gas payments via EIP-7702 on EVM networks including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Morph, along with non-EVM chains such as Solana and TRON. Support for additional chains including Sei and Monad is underway, with the aim of providing a fully abstracted gas experience across the Web3 ecosystem.

