NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

Admiral Group Plc (Admiral or Company)

PDMR/PCA Shareholding

Admiral has been notified that on 13 November 2025, Geraint Jones, the Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a person discharging managerial responsibility (PDMR) in the Company, made a charitable donation by way of a gift for nil consideration of 7,500 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the capital of the Company (Ordinary Shares) to an independent UK registered charity.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Geraint Jones 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Financial Officer and PDMR, Admiral Group Plc b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer a) Name Admiral Group plc b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.1pence each











GB00B02J6398 b) Nature of the transaction Charitable donation by way of a gift of Ordinary Shares c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 7,500 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume

- Price N/A single transaction e) Date of the transaction 13 November 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue Name of officer of issuer responsible for making notification: Dan Caunt, Group Company Secretary and General Counsel



Date of notification: 14 November 2025



