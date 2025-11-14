Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: Admiral Group PLC Admiral Group PLC

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

Admiral Group Plc (Admiral or Company)

PDMR/PCA Shareholding

Admiral has been notified that on 13 November 2025, Geraint Jones, the Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a person discharging managerial responsibility (PDMR) in the Company, made a charitable donation by way of a gift for nil consideration of 7,500 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the capital of the Company (Ordinary Shares) to an independent UK registered charity.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameGeraint Jones
2.Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusGroup Chief Financial Officer and PDMR, Admiral Group Plc
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3.Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.1pence each





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionCharitable donation by way of a gift of Ordinary Shares
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil7,500
d)Aggregated information
  • - Aggregated volume
  • - Price
N/A single transaction
e)Date of the transaction13 November 2025
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue
Name of officer of issuer responsible for making notification: Dan Caunt, Group Company Secretary and General Counsel

Date of notification: 14 November 2025



Recommended Reading

  • November 11, 2025 08:30 ET | Source: Admiral Group PLC
    Director/PDMR Shareholding

    NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person...

    Read More
    Director/PDMR Shareholding
  • October 16, 2025 06:00 ET | Source: Admiral Group PLC
    Director/PDMR Shareholding

    NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person...

    Read More
    Director/PDMR Shareholding