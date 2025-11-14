Atlas Energy Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Energy Corp. (“Atlas” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ATLE), a TSXV Sandbox issuer, is pleased to announce its unaudited consolidated interim financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, are available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

“The recent moderation in global oil prices and emerging forecasts for a potential oversupply in 2026 have added to an already constructive environment for disciplined capital deployment. These market dynamics have contributed to a meaningful expansion of Atlas’s deal pipeline over the last few months and strengthened the visibility of near-term actionable opportunities”, said Mark Hodgson, Atlas Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Within this context, Atlas remains focused on acquiring and partnering on high-quality, top-tier assets operated by industry leaders—investments that are expected to deliver robust cash flow while positioning the portfolio for sustained long-term value creation.”

About Atlas Energy Corp.

Atlas Energy Corp. is an international upstream royalty and streaming company focused on the acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of oil and gas royalty and streaming interests across key global markets.

Reader Advisories

TSXV Sandbox Listing

Investors are advised that the Company is listed on TSXV as a TSXV Sandbox Listing as the Company did not meet all of the TSXV's listing requirements at the time of listing. Investors are advised to review the Company's news release dated June 16, 2025 to review all waivers granted in connection with the Company's listing, details on the listing conditions imposed on the Company, the exit conditions the Company must meet in order to exit TSXV Sandbox, and any consequences if the Company does not meet these exit conditions. There can be no assurance that the Company will meet all of the exit conditions. For details on TSXV Sandbox Listings, please visit https://www.tsx.com/en/listings/tsx-and-tsxvissuer-resources/tsx-venture-exchange-issuer resources/tsxv-sandbox.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

