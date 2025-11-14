Alpha Modus Escalates AI-Retail Enforcement Campaign as New Lawsuit Advances Plan to Dominate AI-for-Retail

CORNELIUS, N.C., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus, Corp. (“Alpha Modus”), the subsidiary of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOD), a vertical AI company driving real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution, today announced that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against AtliQ Technologies Pvt. Ltd. in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas (Case No. 2:25-cv-01120).

The complaint asserts infringement of four U.S. patents: Nos. 10,360,571, 10,977,672, 11,042,890, and 12,039,550.

According to the complaint, AtliQ’s AI-powered retail systems, including smart shelf management, targeted advertising and digital signage, and retail analytics solutions, use computer vision, sensor fusion, and cloud analytics that practice the same patented methods central to Alpha Modus’s ecosystem.

"Enforcement is not a distraction from our business — it is one of the engines that accelerates it. Every time we file an action, we are executing the strategy we built with precision: protect the AI-retail workflow we pioneered, convert infringers into ecosystem partners, and expand deployments and revenue that flow from proper licensing. In most industries, being sued signals a problem. In ours, asserting our patents signals progress. The more we enforce and the more we resolve, the faster our network grows. This is how we standardize the market around our technology, and we will continue to pursue it aggressively and transparently."

The AtliQ action follows recent enforcement filings by Alpha Modus against other global retail-tech vendors and retailers as part of its effort to standardize licensing of its core retail AI workflow. The company has previously resolved multiple matters through settlement and portfolio licensing agreements that bring partners into its ecosystem rather than exclude them.

About Alpha Modus Corp.

Alpha Modus, Corp. (NASDAQ:AMOD) is a vertical AI company focused on real-time shopper engagement and attribution inside physical retail environments. Its patented Sense → Decide → Deliver → Attribute framework closes the loop between data, decision, and outcome, powering deployments from smart signage to embedded financial services. Through subsidiaries such as Alpha Modus Financial Services, the company is actively commercializing its technologies nationwide.

www.alphamodus.com

Alpha Modus maintains a comprehensive overview of its patent portfolio on its website: https://alphamodus.com/what-we-do/patent-portfolio/.

For more information and to access Alpha Modus’ press room, visit: https://alphamodus.com/press-room/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@alphamodus.com

Website: www.alphamodus.com

Follow us on LinkedIn | Follow us on X