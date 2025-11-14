LM Funding America, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

- Acquired 11 MW site in Mississippi with 7.5 MW mining in September and 26 MW total power capacity
- Raised net $21.3 million in August to build Bitcoin Treasury
- Mining margin improved to 49.0% from 41.0% in Q2 2025
- Executed private repurchase in October and authorized share buyback
- As of October 31, 2025 held 294.9 Bitcoin valued at approximately $32.2 million

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or the “Company”), a Bitcoin treasury and mining company, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Q3’25 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue for the quarter was $2.2 million dollars, up 13.0% sequentially from Q2 2025 and 73.5% year-over-year. The increase was driven by higher average Bitcoin prices and contributions from the Mississippi facility for the second half of September.
  • The Company mined 17.6 Bitcoins during the quarter at an average price of approximately $114,000, compared to 18.4 Bitcoins in Q2 2025 at an average price of approximately $98,000. The sequential decline was due to higher curtailment and increased difficulty rate.
  • Mining margin improved to 49.0%, compared with 41.0% in the second quarter 2025, driven by eliminating hosting costs, curtailment and energy sales offsetting mining costs, and higher fleet efficiency. The Company generated approximately $152,000 in curtailment and energy sales for the quarter. Mining margin is calculated as digital mining revenues minus digital mining cost of revenues net of curtailment and energy sales.
  • Operating expenses increased $0.4 million driven by increase in staff costs related to the Mississippi site acquisition and performance compensation bonuses offset in part by gain on fair value of Bitcoin totaling $1.0 million.
  • Net loss for the quarter was $3.7 million and Core EBITDA1 loss was $1.4 million as compared to the prior year quarter Net loss of $4.3 million and Core EBITDA loss of $1.9 million.
  • Cash was approximately $0.3 million, and Bitcoin holdings totaled 304.5 Bitcoin, valued at $34.7 million based on Bitcoin price of approximately $114,000, as of September 30, 2025.
  • Net book value of LM Funding stockholders’ equity was approximately $50.1 million, or $3.23 per share2, as of September 30, 2025.
  • As of October 31, 2025 the Company held 294.9 Bitcoin, valued at approximately $32.2 million, based on a Bitcoin price of $109,225 as of October 31, 2025, or $2.64 Bitcoin per share3.

Q3’25 and Recent Operational Highlights

  • $21.3 Million Treasury Raise: During the third quarter, LM Funding successfully raised approximately net $21.3 million through a $12.6 million registered direct offering and a $10.4 million private placement in August 2025, with the net proceeds primarily dedicated to enhancing the Company’s Bitcoin treasury. Proceeds from the financings were deployed to acquire 164 Bitcoin, increasing the Company’s holdings to approximately 304.5 Bitcoin as of quarter-end, further strengthening LM Funding’s balance sheet and long-term position.
  • Mississippi 11 MW Acquisition: During the third quarter, LM Funding acquired an 11 MW Bitcoin mining facility in Columbus, Mississippi, advancing the Company’s vertical integration strategy. Approximately 7.5 MW of capacity were energized at closing, enabling immediate contribution to production. In addition, LM Funding redeployed more efficient miners to the site to optimize uptime and fleet performance. As a result, the Company achieved a 27.8% increase in Bitcoin production in October 2025 compared to September 2025.
  • Oklahoma 2 MW Expansion: The Company made meaningful progress on its 2 MW immersion expansion at its 15 MW site in Oklahoma and secured 320 Bitmain S21 immersion units to support the upgrade. Containerized immersion systems are scheduled to be delivered this month, with energization targeted for December 2025, positioning the site to benefit from improved thermal performance, higher efficiency, and more consistent uptime year-round.
  • Share Repurchase and Authorized Buyback Program: The Company recently completed a privately negotiated repurchase of approximately 3.3 million shares and warrants to purchase 7.3 million common shares that were originally issued in its August 2025 private placement, for a total purchase price of approximately $8.0 million. The transaction was financed through an $11 million credit facility with Galaxy Digital. Following the private repurchase, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized a $1.5 million share buyback program. Together, these actions reflect LM Funding’s conviction in its intrinsic value and commitment to increasing Bitcoin per share and mNAV for shareholders.

Management Commentary

“The third quarter was about execution, integration, and disciplined capital allocation,” said Bruce Rodgers, Chairman and CEO of LM Funding. “We strengthened our Bitcoin treasury through a $21.3 million financing, completed the acquisition and integration of a 11-megawatt Mississippi facility, and expanded our owned infrastructure to 26 megawatts across two sites. After quarter-end, we simplified our capital structure with a private repurchase of units and authorized a share buyback program — tangible actions that demonstrate our belief in the value we’re building. We are long on Bitcoin and confident in our strategy to build equity value, and every decision we make is focused on improving per-share intrinsic value over time.”

“From closing and integrating the Mississippi facility to optimizing fleet performance and achieving a 28% month-over-month increase in Bitcoin production in October, we saw the benefits of control and scale take hold these last four months,” said Ryan Duran, President of US Digital Mining (“USDM”). “We now operate roughly 0.71 EH/s of capacity across 26 megawatts, with the next efficiency leap coming as our 2 MW immersion expansion in Oklahoma is anticipated to energize in December. The foundation continues to be built — owned power, efficient machines, and operational flexibility — and our focus from here is improving production, efficiency, and Bitcoin per share.”

“Revenue increased 74% year-over-year, mining margins improved to 49%, and our corporate actions are aimed at materially enhancing per-share value,” said Richard Russell, CFO of LM Funding. “Following quarter-end, we deployed $8.0 million from our Galaxy loan facility to repurchase more than 3.3 million shares and 7.3 million warrants, removing dilution and reducing share count. With a $1.5 million authorized buyback in place and a balance sheet anchored by Bitcoin, we have the flexibility to fund operations, expand capacity, and increase shareholder value while growing our Bitcoin treasury.”

LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMFA) operates as a Bitcoin treasury and mining company. The Company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. The Company also operates a technology-enabled specialty finance business that provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily in the State of Florida. For more information, please visit https://www.lmfunding.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks of operating in the cryptocurrency mining business, our limited operating history in the cryptocurrency mining business and our ability to grow that business, the capacity of our Bitcoin mining machines and our related ability to purchase power at reasonable prices, our ability to identify and acquire additional mining sites, the ability to finance our site acquisitions and cryptocurrency mining operations, the risks associated with growing our Bitcoin treasury operations and strategy, our ability to acquire new accounts in our specialty finance business at appropriate prices, changes in governmental regulations that affect our ability to collected sufficient amounts on defaulted consumer receivables, changes in the credit or capital markets, changes in interest rates, and negative press regarding the debt collection industry. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations.

LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
    
 September 30, December 31,
 2025
(unaudited)		 2024
Assets   
Cash$291,571  $3,378,152 
Digital assets - current (Note 3) 11,399,701   9,021,927 
Finance receivables 28,148   21,051 
Marketable securities (Note 6) 23,630   27,050 
Receivable from sale of Symbiont assets (Note 6) -   200,000 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 904,079   827,237 
Digital assets - collateral (Note 3) 5,500,000   - 
Income tax receivable 31,187   31,187 
Current assets 18,178,316   13,506,604 
    
Fixed assets, net (Note 4) 15,655,533   18,376,948 
Intangible assets, net (Note 4) 6,748,137   5,478,958 
Deposits on mining equipment (Note 5) 501,228   467,172 
Long-term investments - equity securities (Note 6) 5,598   4,255 
Investment in Seastar Medical Holding Corporation (Note 6) 58,995   200,790 
Digital assets - long-term (Note 3) 16,402,955   - 
Digital assets - collateral (Note 3) 1,430,000   5,000,000 
Right of use assets (Note 8) 785,918   938,641 
Other assets 389,119   73,857 
Long-term assets 41,977,483   30,540,621 
Total assets$60,155,799  $44,047,225 
    
Liabilities and stockholders' equity   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,071,168   989,563 
Note payable - short-term (Note 7) 6,579,828   386,312 
Due to related parties (Note 10) 59,337   15,944 
Current portion of lease liability (Note 8) 190,821   170,967 
Total current liabilities 9,901,154   1,562,786 
    
Note payable - long-term (Note 7) 1,243,397   6,365,345 
Lease liability - net of current portion (Note 8) 605,234   776,535 
Long-term liabilities 1,848,631   7,141,880 
Total liabilities 11,749,785   8,704,666 
    
Stockholders' equity (Note 9)   
Preferred stock, par value $.001; 150,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 -   - 
Common stock, par value $.001; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 15,517,988 and 5,133,412 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 14,987   4,602 
Additional paid-in capital 124,810,596   102,685,470 
Accumulated deficit (74,690,296)  (65,662,731)
Total LM Funding America stockholders' equity 50,135,287   37,027,341 
Non-controlling interest (1,729,273)  (1,684,782)
Total stockholders' equity 48,406,014   35,342,559 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$60,155,799  $44,047,225 
    


LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
    
 Three Months ended September 30, Nine Months ended September 30,
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Revenues:       
Digital mining revenues$2,010,404  $1,127,455  $6,090,708  $8,618,436 
Specialty finance revenue 141,634   97,558   303,968   303,222 
Rental revenue 26,265   30,460   83,288   92,766 
Total revenues 2,178,303   1,255,473   6,477,964   9,014,424 
Operating costs and expenses:       
Digital mining cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below) 1,177,184   730,716   4,013,878   5,742,773 
Curtailment and energy sales (151,887)  -   (524,842)  - 
Staff costs and payroll 2,537,105   1,567,984   4,675,209   3,648,898 
Depreciation and amortization 1,972,133   1,935,835   6,049,054   5,787,390 
Gain on fair value of Bitcoin, net (1,032,374)  (104,744)  (2,983,537)  (3,096,774)
Impairment loss on mining equipment -   -   -   1,188,058 
Professional fees 443,335   628,686   1,116,649   1,622,914 
Selling, general and administrative 448,487   209,088   1,133,871   582,675 
Real estate management and disposal 14,687   31,144   73,421   89,430 
Collection costs 1,702   15,054   27,643   36,396 
Settlement costs with associations -   -   3,693   - 
Loss on disposal of assets -   12,449   286,359   54,506 
Other operating costs 284,929   229,784   799,889   667,401 
Total operating costs and expenses 5,695,301   5,255,996   14,671,287   16,323,667 
Operating loss (3,516,998)  (4,000,523)  (8,193,323)  (7,309,243)
Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities 10,400   (3,296)  (3,420)  984 
Impairment loss on prepaid machine deposits -   (12,941)  -   (12,941)
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment and equity securities 16,422   (346,866)  (140,452)  (852,624)
Gain (loss) on fair value of purchased Bitcoin, net -   -   (52,704)  57,926 
Other income - coupon sales -   -   -   4,490 
Interest expense (235,282)  (124,035)  (683,734)  (231,754)
Interest income 916   98,343   2,592   124,696 
Loss before income taxes (3,724,542)  (4,389,318)  (9,071,041)  (8,218,466)
Income tax expense -   -   -   - 
Net loss$(3,724,542) $(4,389,318) $(9,071,041) $(8,218,466)
Less: loss (gain) attributable to non-controlling interest (4,903)  105,043   43,476   265,296 
Net loss attributable to LM Funding America Inc.$(3,729,445) $(4,284,275) $(9,027,565) $(7,953,170)
Less: deemed dividends (Note 9) (347,782)  (1,704,305)  (347,782)  (1,704,305)
Net loss attributable to common shareholders$(4,077,227) $(5,988,580) $(9,375,347) $(9,657,475)
        
Basic loss per common share (Note 1)$(0.41) $(2.25) $(1.39) $(3.82)
Diluted loss per common share (Note 1)$(0.41) $(2.25) $(1.39) $(3.82)
        
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding       
Basic 9,986,433   2,659,974   6,768,862   2,525,160 
Diluted 9,986,433   2,659,974   6,768,862   2,525,160 
                


LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
  
 Nine Months ended September 30,
 2025
 2024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:   
Net loss$(9,071,041) $(8,218,466)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities       
Depreciation and amortization 6,049,054   5,787,390 
Noncash lease expense 152,723   79,629 
Amortization of debt issue costs 66,994   - 
Stock issued for services -   100,001 
Stock compensation -   76,322 
Stock option expense 259,384   332,415 
Accrued investment income -   (123,076)
Accrued interest expense on finance lease 42,875   - 
Digital assets other income -   (4,490)
Gain on fair value of Bitcoin, net (2,930,833)  (3,154,700)
Impairment loss on mining machines -   1,188,058 
Impairment loss on hosting deposits -   12,941 
Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities 3,420   (984)
Unrealized loss on investment and equity securities 140,452   852,624 
Loss on disposal of fixed assets 286,359   54,506 
Change in operating assets and liabilities:   
Prepaid expenses and other assets 391,857   3,650,696 
Repayments to related party 43,393   41,541 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,081,605   (664,681)
Mining of digital assets (6,090,708)  (8,618,436)
Lease liability payments (194,322)  (81,304)
Net cash used in operating activities (8,768,788)  (8,690,014)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:   
Net collections of finance receivables - original product (3,145)  (4,618)
Net collections of finance receivables - special product (3,952)  (1,571)
Capital expenditures (635,691)  (1,228,428)
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 953,153   78,806 
Collection of note receivable 200,000   1,449,066 
Acquisition of hosting site (4,230,368)  - 
Investment in notes receivable -   (2,867,195)
Investment in digital assets - Bitcoin (18,673,167)  - 
Investment in digital assets - Tether (29,572)  - 
Proceeds from sale of Bitcoin 6,984,091   6,821,185 
Proceeds from the sale of Tether 29,460   3,003 
Deposits for mining equipment (1,004,326)  - 
Distribution to members (1,015)  (19,616)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (16,414,532)  4,230,632 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:   
Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs 1,240,195   6,344,084 
Insurance financing repayments (588,123)  (547,022)
Exercise of options -   25,000 
Proceeds from warrant exercise 95,999   - 
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 21,348,668   2,148,704 
Net cash provided by financing activities 22,096,739   7,970,766 
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH (3,086,581)  3,511,384 
CASH - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 3,378,152   2,401,831 
CASH - END OF PERIOD$ 291,571   $   5,913,215  
        
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON-CASH ACTIVITIES       
Insurance financing$352,501  $- 
Change in accounting principle (see Note 1)$-  $614,106 
Issuance of common stock as retainer for services$431,460  $- 
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASHFLOW INFORMATION   
Cash paid for taxes$-  $- 
Cash paid for interest$489,083  $222,697 
        

NON-GAAP CORE EBITDA RECONCILIATION

Our reported results are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). We also disclose Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Core Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("Core EBITDA") which adjusts for unrealized loss (gain) on investment and equity securities, loss on disposal of mining equipment, impairment loss on mining equipment and stock compensation expense and option expense, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of Bitcoin miners.

The following tables reconcile net loss, which we believe is the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Core EBITDA:

            
 Three Months ended September 30,
 Nine Months ended September 30,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
        
Net income (loss)$(3,724,542)  $(4,389,318)  $(9,071,041)  $(8,218,466) 
Income tax expense-  -  -  - 
Interest expense235,282  124,035  683,734  231,754 
Depreciation and amortization1,972,133  1,935,835  6,049,054  5,787,390 
Loss before interest, taxes & depreciation$(1,517,127)  $(2,329,448)  $(2,338,253)  $(2,199,322) 
Unrealized loss (gain) on investment and equity securities(16,422)  346,866  140,452  852,624 
Loss on disposal of mining equipment-  12,449  286,359  54,506 
Impairment loss on mining equipment-  -  -  1,188,058 
Stock compensation and option expense123,958  110,806  259,384  408,737 
Core income (loss) before interest, taxes & depreciation$(1,409,591)  $(1,859,327)  $(1,652,058)  $304,603 
        

__________________________
1 Core EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, and a reconciliation of Core EBITDA to net income can be found below.
2 Calculated using 15,517,988 shares outstanding as of September 30,2025.
3 Calculated using 12,209,413 shares outstanding as of October 31, 2025.


