Treasure Global's Subsidiary Tadaa Technologies Appointed Exclusive Partner and Treasury Manager for 200 Million UNIRWA Tokens, Projected Value USD 100 Million

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) (“Treasure Global” or the “Company”), a Southeast Asia–anchored technology company, today announced that its subsidiary, Tadaa Technologies Sdn Bhd (“Tadaa”), has been appointed as the exclusive partner and treasury manager for 200 million UNIRWA tokens, with a projected value of USD 100 million, supporting the tokenization of real-world assets in real estate and hospitality across Southeast Asia.

This marks a significant milestone in the Company’s expansion into blockchain-based financial solutions and reinforces its commitment to building a transparent, regulated, secure, and safe digital asset ecosystem that generates sustainable revenue.

UNIRWA Token and OXI Wallet Integration

The UNIRWA token will be available on the upcoming OXI Wallet, scheduled for release in 1H 2026. The OXI Wallet is designed to provide regulated, secure, and transparent access to real-world asset-backed digital tokens and will play a crucial role in providing a secure platform, along with technology support and token structuring for UNIRWA.

Under the agreement, Tadaa will oversee and provide tokenization solutions and modelling services, including but not limited to assets classification, structure, technical and operational flows, regulatory and compliance framework advisory in connection with the UNIRWA token. Upon commencing the project, this integrated structure will enable Tadaa to maintain token stability and facilitate cross-platform utility, including the tokenized real-world assets exchange with real estate and hospitality assets backed transactions.

Revenue Model

As the exclusive partner and treasury manager for UNIRWA, Tadaa plans to develop three potential revenue channels within its digital asset business:

Management Returns — Income generated from managing and allocating token reserve assets, smart contract development, and technology infrastructure using compliant, yield-generating instruments.



Transaction and Settlement Fees — Fees collected from token issuance, conversions, redemptions, and cross-border payments within the OXI Wallet platform.



Platform Utility Revenues — Ecosystem service fees related to compliance facilitation and real-world asset tokenization solutions.



Together, these revenue streams are expected to strengthen the Company's fintech business and position to capitalize on the growing real-world asset tokenization market.

Market Growth and Industry Potential

Investor demand for asset-backed digital tokens continues to accelerate across Southeast Asia, as both individual and institutional participants seek regulated exposure to real-world assets through blockchain technology. This trend, coupled with the projections from industry reports, indicates a significant growth potential for the asset tokenization market in the coming years.

According to a joint report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and ADDX (2024), the global asset tokenization market is projected to reach USD 16.1 trillion by 2030, underscoring the immense potential of professionally managed tokenized assets.

Additionally, Citi Global Perspectives & Solutions (Citi GPS, March 2023) forecasts that the tokenization of financial and real-world assets could drive blockchain's growth, with private markets expected to expand 80-fold, reaching nearly USD 4 trillion in value by 2030.

“By managing the UNIRWA token, the Company aims to contribute to a structured, transparent, and secure digital asset ecosystem,” said Carlson Thow, Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global Inc. “This initiative reflects our strategic expansion into regulated blockchain finance, building a foundation for scalable, recurring revenue growth through digital asset management and fintech innovation.”

“UNIRWA provides a professionally managed, asset-backed token framework for investors seeking transparent exposure to real-world assets,” said Eugene, Project Manager for UNIRWA. “Its structure combines reserve-backed stability with compliance, and auditing is designed to promote long-term value and investor confidence within the ecosystem.”

Revenue and Growth Outlook

This marks Treasure Global’s first exclusive partnership and treasury management collaboration in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization through its subsidiary Tadaa Technologies and the upcoming OXI Wallet platform. Through compliant RWA token structures, Treasure Global aims to establish recurring income streams, expand its fintech offerings, and reinforce its position in Southeast Asia’s rapidly growing digital asset economy.

About Treasure Global:

Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company’s flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of June 2025, ZCITY has attracted over 2.7 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia’s digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform’s capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.

Visit treasureglobal.org for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically include terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” or similar expressions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to expand its e-commerce platform and F&B distribution business, customer acceptance of new products and services, changes in economic conditions affecting its operations, the outcome of partnership discussions, the impact of global health crises, supply chain disruptions, competition, and regulatory risks related to data privacy and security. Additional risks include volatility in digital asset markets, potential vulnerabilities in custodial security, and evolving global and domestic regulatory frameworks applicable to blockchain technologies. These risks, along with other factors, are discussed in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

