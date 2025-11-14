CPI Aerostructures Reports Third Quarter and Nine Month 2025 Results

Third Quarter 2025 vs. Third Quarter 2024

  • Revenue of $19.3 million compared to $19.4 million;
  • Gross profit of $4.3 million compared to $4.2 million;
  • Gross margin of 22.3% compared to 21.7%;
  • Net income of $1.1 million compared to net income of $0.7 million;
  • Earnings per share of $0.09 compared to earnings per share of $0.06;
  • EBITDA(1) of $1.9 million compared to $1.7 million.

Nine Months 2025 vs. Nine Months 2024

  • Revenue of $49.8 million compared to $59.3 million;
  • Gross profit of $6.6 million compared to $12.9 million;
  • Gross margin of 13.3% (20.4% excluding A-10 Program impact) compared to 21.7%;
  • Net (loss) income of $(1.5) million compared to net income of $2.3 million;
  • (Loss) earnings per share of $(0.12) compared to earnings per share of $0.19;
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $(0.6) million ($3.9 million excluding A-10 Program impact) compared to $5.5 million;
  • Debt as of September 30, 2025 of $15.9 million compared to $18.2 million as of September 30, 2024.

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CVU) today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

“Our third quarter 2025 performance was stronger than third quarter 2024 on all fronts, with improved product mix and efficiencies resulting in 60 basis points gross profit margin increase and a 49% net income increase. In addition, our third quarter-adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 million is 17% higher than third quarter 2024. Our nine-month results remain affected by the Boeing A-10 Program termination impacts of the first half the year.

“We also continued to improve our balance sheet during the third quarter, bringing our total debt down to an all-time low of $15.9 million and our Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA Ratio to 2.6 excluding the impact of the A-10 Program termination,” continued Dorith Hakim, President and CEO.

Added Ms. Hakim, “We are also pleased to receive an award from Raytheon, an RTX business, to manufacture structural missile wing assemblies for an undisclosed platform. This single source firm fixed price order with deliveries starting in 2026 represents a strategic win for CPI Aero, adding to our backlog of $509 million as of September 30, 2025. This award continues our success of winning new development programs and demonstrates the confidence top tier companies have in CPI Aero.”

About CPI Aero  
CPI Aero is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense as well as a Tier 1 subcontractor to some of the largest aerospace and defense contractors in the world. CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, assembly operations and MRO services to this global network of customers. CPI Aero is recognized as a leader within the international aerospace market in such areas as aircraft structural assemblies, military advanced tactical pod structures, engine air inlets, and complex welded products. CPI Aero’s international customer base enjoys a unique combination of large-company capabilities, matched with small-company value, responsiveness, and personal customer service.

Forward-looking Statements 
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release are forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements, including those important factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  September 30, 2025
(Unaudited)		  December 31,
2024		 
ASSETS        
Current Assets:        
Cash $546,591  $5,490,963 
Accounts receivable, net  6,399,594   3,716,378 
Contract assets, net  33,695,994   32,832,290 
Inventory  593,605   918,288 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  552,585   634,534 
Total Current Assets  41,788,369   43,592,453 
         
Operating lease right-of-use assets  9,871,784   2,856,200 
Property and equipment, net  565,542   767,904 
Deferred tax asset, net  19,918,449   18,837,576 
Goodwill  1,784,254   1,784,254 
Other assets  127,624   143,615 
Total Assets $74,056,022  $67,982,002 
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current Liabilities:        
Accounts payable $16,487,974  $11,097,685 
Accrued expenses  4,449,051   7,922,316 
Contract liabilities  1,992,910   2,430,663 
Loss reserve  95,082   22,832 
Current portion of line of credit  1,500,000   2,750,000 
Current portion of long-term debt  5,449   26,483 
Operating lease liabilities, current  1,400,596   2,162,154 
Income taxes payable  21,253   58,209 
Total Current Liabilities  25,952,315   26,470,342 
         
Line of credit, net of current portion  14,390,000   14,640,000 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  8,724,638   938,418 
Total Liabilities  49,066,953   42,048,760 
         
Commitments and Contingencies (see note 11)       
         
Shareholders’ Equity:        
Common stock - $.001 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares, 12,988,814 and 12,978,741 shares, respectively, issued and outstanding  12,989   12,979 
Additional paid-in capital  75,015,659   74,424,651 
Accumulated deficit  (50,039,579)  (48,504,388)
Total Shareholders’ Equity  24,989,069   25,933,242 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $74,056,022  $67,982,002 


CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS		 
             
  For the Three Months Ended
September 30,		  For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
  2025   2024   2025   2024  
Revenue $19,269,102   $19,419,879   $49,848,818   $59,311,356  
Cost of sales  14,962,788    15,200,210    43,229,647    46,422,514  
Gross profit  4,306,314    4,219,669    6,619,171    12,888,842  
                 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  2,551,355    2,742,036    8,041,156    8,231,875  
Income (loss) from operations  1,754,959    1,477,633    (1,421,985)   4,656,967  
                 
Other income          6,980      
Interest expense  (387,922)   (573,366)   (1,163,559)   (1,793,472) 
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes  1,367,037    904,267    (2,578,564)   2,863,495  
                 
Provision (benefit) provision for income taxes  253,345    154,590    (1,043,373)   535,634  
Net Income (loss) $1,113,692   $749,677   $(1,535,191)  $2,327,861  
                 
Income per common share, basic $0.09   $0.06   $(0.12)  $0.19  
Income per common share, diluted $0.09   $0.06   $(0.12)  $0.18  
                 
Shares used in computing income per common share:                
Basic  12,763,486    12,647,023    12,740,097    12,559,876  
Diluted  12,818,191    12,717,128    12,740,097    12,650,340  


Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Note: (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as GAAP income from operations plus depreciation, amortization and stock-compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA as calculated by us may be calculated differently than Adjusted EBITDA for other companies. We have provided Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is a commonly used measure of financial performance in comparable companies and is provided to help investors evaluate companies on a consistent basis, as well as to enhance understanding of our operating results. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as either an alternative to income from operations or net income or as an indicator of our operating performance or an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. The adjustments to calculate this non-GAAP financial measure and the basis for such adjustments are outlined below. Please refer to the following table below that reconciles GAAP income from operations to Adjusted EBITDA.

The adjustments to calculate this non-GAAP financial measure, and the basis for such adjustments, are outlined below:

Depreciation. The Company incurs depreciation expense (recorded in cost of sales and in selling, general and administrative expenses) related to capital assets purchased, leased or constructed to support the ongoing operations of the business. The assets are recorded at cost or fair value and are depreciated over the estimated useful lives of individual assets.

Stock-based compensation expense. The Company incurs non-cash expense related to stock-based compensation included in its GAAP presentation of cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses. Management believes that exclusion of these expenses allows comparison of operating results to those of other companies that disclose non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information provided in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the Adjusted EBITDA financial adjustments described above, and investors should not infer from the Company's presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure that these costs are unusual, infrequent, or non-recurring.

Reconciliation of income from operations to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:

 Three months ended Nine months ended
 September 30, September 30,
 20252024 2025 2024
Income From Operations1,754,9591,477,633 (1,421,985)4,656,967
Depreciation78,897102,847 266,262 305,260
Stock Based Compensation102,20672,713 591,018 529,711
Adjusted EBITDA1,936,0621,653,193 (564,705)5,491,938
A-10 Termination-- 4,468,528 -
Adjusted EBITDA Excluding A-10 adjustment1,936,0621,653,193 3,903,823 5,491,938



