Enlight Renewable Energy to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE & NASDAQ: ENLT), a leading global renewable energy developer and an independent power producer, today announced that management is scheduled participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- Mizuho Power, Energy and Infrastructure Conference
Tuesday, December 9, 2025 in New York City, NY
- Wells Fargo 24th Annual Energy and Power Symposium
Wednesday, December 10, 2025 in New York City, NY
For more information regarding these conferences or to request a meeting, please contact your representative at the respective banks or the Enlight investor relations team at investors@enlightenergy.co.il.
About Enlight
Founded in 2008, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind, and energy storage. A global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 11 European countries. Enlight has been traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010 (TASE: ENLT) and completed its U.S. IPO (Nasdaq: ENLT) in 2023. Learn more at www.enlightenergy.co.il.
