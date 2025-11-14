Enlight Renewable Energy to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE & NASDAQ: ENLT), a leading global renewable energy developer and an independent power producer, today announced that management is scheduled participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Mizuho Power, Energy and Infrastructure Conference

Tuesday, December 9, 2025 in New York City, NY Wells Fargo 24th Annual Energy and Power Symposium

For more information regarding these conferences or to request a meeting, please contact your representative at the respective banks or the Enlight investor relations team at investors@enlightenergy.co.il.

About Enlight

Founded in 2008, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind, and energy storage. A global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 11 European countries. Enlight has been traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010 (TASE: ENLT) and completed its U.S. IPO (Nasdaq: ENLT) in 2023. Learn more at www.enlightenergy.co.il.

Investor Contacts

Limor Gruber

Director IR

investors@enlightenergy.co.il

Yonah Weisz

Director IR

investors@enlightenergy.co.il

Erica Mannion or Mike Funari

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

+1 617 542 6180

investors@enlightenergy.co.il