Enlight Renewable Energy to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

 | Source: Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE & NASDAQ: ENLT), a leading global renewable energy developer and an independent power producer, today announced that management is scheduled participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Mizuho Power, Energy and Infrastructure Conference
    Tuesday, December 9, 2025 in New York City, NY

  • Wells Fargo 24th Annual Energy and Power Symposium
    Wednesday, December 10, 2025 in New York City, NY

For more information regarding these conferences or to request a meeting, please contact your representative at the respective banks or the Enlight investor relations team at investors@enlightenergy.co.il.

About Enlight

Founded in 2008, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind, and energy storage. A global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 11 European countries. Enlight has been traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010 (TASE: ENLT) and completed its U.S. IPO (Nasdaq: ENLT) in 2023. Learn more at www.enlightenergy.co.il.

Investor Contacts

Limor Gruber
Director IR
investors@enlightenergy.co.il

Yonah Weisz
Director IR
investors@enlightenergy.co.il

Erica Mannion or Mike Funari
Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
+1 617 542 6180
investors@enlightenergy.co.il


Recommended Reading