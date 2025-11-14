Flow Cytometry Services Market Envisions USD 8.39 Billion by 2034, Growing at a 9.77% CAGR

Ottawa, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flow cytometry services market size was valued at USD 3.37 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 8.39 billion by 2034, rising at a 9.77% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research. The global flow cytometry services market is driven by its expanding applications.

Key Takeaways

North America held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the flow cytometry services market during the forecast period.

By accreditation type, the government segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

By accreditation type, the third-party accreditation segment is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period.

By service type, the analysis segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

By service type, the general flow segment is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period.

What are the Flow Cytometry Services?

The flow cytometry services market is driven by increasing diseases, biopharmaceutical investments, and technological advancements. The flow cytometry services refer to the specialized laboratory and analytical services using flow cytometry technology for testing, cell sorting, or analysis. These services are used for disease diagnosis, immune system monitoring, cancer research, stem cell research, drug discovery and development, cell therapy development, quality control, microbial studies, and training.

What are the Major Drivers in the Flow Cytometry Services Market?

Expanding clinical research is the major driver in the market. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for flow cytometry services in immunology, stem cells, oncology research, and biomarker discovery, as well as for drug discovery, due to their precise, reliable, and high-throughput cell analysis. Additionally, the growth in personalized medicine, clinical diagnosis, outsourcing trends, cell-based therapies, and growing training programs are other market drivers.

What are the Key Drifts in the Flow Cytometry Services Market?

The market has been expanding due to the growing collaborations and acquisitions, to launch and enhance the use of various flow cytometry services.

In October 2025, a two-part research support initiative to enhance the accessibility of cell analysis, a collaboration between Cytek Biosciences and the International Society for Advancement of Cytometry, focusing on the adoption of cytometry technology, was announced.

In June 2025, the successful acquisition of Cellular Highways Ltd, which is a biotechnology company with advanced cell sorting technologies and applications in cell and gene therapy, general cell research, and drug discovery, was announced by STEMCELL Technologies.

In April 2025, a collaboration between 1Cell.Ai and BioSkryb Genomics was announced to develop and launch next-generation single-cell multi-omic solutions for the detection and characterization of rare mutations in single cells.



What is the Significant Challenge in the Flow Cytometry Services Market?

High cost acts as the major challenge in the market. The continuous use of reagents, instrument maintenance, and operational costs all limit the adoption of these services across smaller labs and limited infrastructure regions. Moreover, the growing operational complexities, shortage of skilled professionals, competition from alternative technologies, and regulatory challenges are other market restraints.

Regional Analysis

How did North America Dominate the Flow Cytometry Services Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share in the market, due to the presence of robust research infrastructure, which increases the use of these services in the research institutes, industries, and universities. They were also used for diagnostic applications and the development of personalized medicine by hospitals and industries. Moreover, the industries are developing advanced flow cytometry systems, which were backed by funding and investments, and also contributed to the market growth.

The U.S. Flow Cytometry Services Market Trends:

Due to the presence of strong healthcare infrastructure, the use of flow cytometry services in the U.S. is increasing. At the same time, the high healthcare spending and funding are driving their adoption across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries for drug discovery, cell therapy, and immunology. The growing diseases and R&D activities are also increasing the use of these services.

The Canada Flow Cytometry Services Market Trends:

The expanding industries in Canada are increasing the use of flow cytometry services for R&D purposes. They are also being used in various labs for diagnostic applications. At the same time, the growing government initiatives and investments from various sources are being used to support their use in advanced cell technologies and life science research.

What Made Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Flow Cytometry Services Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing cannabidiol market during the forecast period, due to growing R&D activities. At the same time, the growing incidence of cancer, infectious diseases, and immune-related diseases is increasing the use of these services for diagnostic purposes. The growing innovations, healthcare investments, and technological advancements are also increasing their use. Additionally, the growing collaborations and government support are promoting the market growth.

The China Flow Cytometry Services Market Trends:

The presence of advanced industries in China is increasing the use of flow cytometry services for R&D and diagnostic applications. They are also being used in the development of precision medicines and cell and gene therapies, which are backed by government initiatives. The growing outsourcing trends are also increasing their use.

The India Flow Cytometry Services Market Trends:

The growing advancements in research and development across various industries are increasing the demand for flow cytometry services. Additionally, the expanding infrastructure is driving the adoption of diagnostic tools, which is encouraging the use of these services. Furthermore, the government initiatives are supporting their use to accelerate the clinical trials.

Segmental Insights

By accreditation analysis

Which Accreditation Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Flow Cytometry Services Market in 2024?

By accreditation type, the government segment held the dominating share of the market in 2024, due to its strict quality and safety standards. At the same time, they offered uniform protocols for labs, which helped in reducing the data variability. Moreover, they ensured consistent public health monitoring, where these factors promoted the use of flow cytometry services.

By accreditation type, the third-party accreditation segment is expected to show lucrative growth in the market during the predicted time, due to its rapid certification process. They also offer internationally recognized certifications, which encourage global collaborations. Additionally, they can customize the standards depending on the applications, such as cell therapy, single-cell analysis, or immune-oncology.

By service analysis

What Made Analysis the Dominant Segment in the Flow Cytometry Services Market in 2024?

By service type, the analysis segment led the market in 2024, as it is important for the detection of cell populations, immune responses, and biomarkers. They were also required for the interpretation of the multidimensional datasets generated. This, in turn, increased the adoption of various analytical software and tools for diagnostic purposes and data analysis.

By service type, the general flow segment is expected to show notable growth in the market during the upcoming years, due to its wide range of research, clinical testing, and diagnostic applications. They also offer more accessible and affordable flow cytometry services. Additionally, the growing routine testing demand is also increasing their use.

Recent Developments in the Flow Cytometry Services Market

In April 2025, for high-resolution, single-cell profiling and cytokine analysis, a next-generation Cytometry by Time-Of-Flight (CyTOF) Inflammatory Response Assay was launched by Aliri Bioanalysis.

In April 2025, the Beacon Discovery™ Optofluidic System, providing an accessible entry point into live single-cell functional analysis, was launched by Bruker Corporation.

Flow Cytometry Services Market Key Players List

Q2 Solutions

Bio-Legend

Flow Contract Sites Laboratory

FlowMetric Life Sciences

MLM Medical Labs

ProImmune

Firalis

Unilabs

Life Science Research

ACROBIOsystems

Ardena

Agilex Biolabs

CHOP Research Institute

Cell flow cytometry

Research Lab Services

Fluorescence

Proimmune

Aurelia Bioscience

Plant Cytometry services

Bio-Rad Laboratories

FACS Services

Beckman Coulter

Sphere Fluidics Limited

IBR Inc.

Icon plc

Rockland-inc

NeoGenomics

ACM Global Laboratories

Charles River Laboratories

ReachBio

RayBiotech

Mdbiosciences

CSI Laboratories

ProMab

Creative Proteomics

Covance

Segments Covered in The Report

By Accreditation Type

Government

Third-Party Accreditation

By Service Type

General Flow Cytometric Service Assay Development Consumables Manufacturing

Analysis PBMC Analysis Whole Blood Cells Analysis Bone Marrow Aspirate Analysis Stem Cells Analysis Rare Cells Detection Cell Profiling and subset Intracellular staining





By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America



Europe

Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

