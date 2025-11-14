Dillard’s Introduces Sydney Silverman x Gianni Bini

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard’s, Inc. (“Dillard’s”) (NYSE: DDS) is pleased to announce Sydney Silverman x Gianni Bini, launching on dillards.com at 10.00 a.m. Central today as well as in Dillard’s stores nationwide. This limited-edition capsule collection is inspired by timeless luxury infused with Silverman’s signature West Coast edge.





A year in the making, Sydney Silverman x Gianni Bini defines the new American classic - where Western edge meets city sophistication. The line features plush knits, structured coats, tailored denim, and rich, cozy neutrals designed to elevate every fall-to-winter wardrobe. Each piece embodies refined ease for the modern woman who moves effortlessly between the ranch and the runway.

“This collaboration is a dream come true,” shares Silverman. “I grew up shopping at Dillard’s with my mom, so to now be releasing my own Gianni Bini collection with them feels surreal. It’s truly the perfect representation of my personal journey through style - and the vision I’ve always wanted to share with my community.”

Dillard’s Vice-President of Merchandising Alexandra Dillard Lucie adds, “We are absolutely thrilled to announce the launch of our new Sydney Silverman x Gianni Bini collection! Sydney has artfully drawn upon her Colorado roots and city experiences to inspire the perfect blend of both in this collection. Our customers have been eagerly anticipating this launch, and we are confident that they are going to love it as much as we do.”

Sydney Silverman x Gianni Bini features pants, jackets, tops, dresses, and outerwear in sizes 0-14 as well as footwear (sizes 5-9.5, 10, 11, & 12) and even a ring watch in three different finishes.

About Sydney Silverman

Sydney Silverman is a fashion and lifestyle influencer who blends quiet luxury with a modern, effortless edge. Her polished yet approachable style spans fashion, beauty, travel, home, and lifestyle inspiration, resonating with a loyal community. Known for translating brand stories into aspirational everyday moments, she has collaborated with leading names across fashion and lifestyle, establishing herself as a fresh, credible voice in the creator space. Follow Sydney on Instagram: @SydneySilverman.

About Gianni Bini

Gianni Bini, Dillard's largest ladies' contemporary brand, was launched in 2001 in footwear and later extended to apparel. The mission of Gianni Bini is to remain at the forefront of fashion, offering designs that exude high quality and satisfy the contemporary customer's constant craving for innovation and trend-forward style. Each season, Gianni Bini delivers fresh yet timeless pieces that speak to every facet of the modern woman's life. Follow Gianni Bini on Instagram @giannibiniofficial. Follow Dillard's @dillards and shop online at dillards.com.

