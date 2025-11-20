Dillard’s, Inc. Announces Special Dividend of $30.00 Per Share and Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30 per Share

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) (the “Company” or “Dillard’s”) announced that the Board of Directors declared a special dividend of $30.00 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company. The special dividend is payable January 5, 2026 to shareholders of record as of December 12, 2025.

In a joint statement, Dillard’s Chief Executive Officer, William Dillard, II and President Alex Dillard shared, “Today, we are excited to announce our largest dividend ever – underscoring our commitment to our shareholders, the majority of whom are our associates. Thank you for your trust. We're grateful for the support of our loyal customers and our hard-working, dedicated associates, who have made this possible.”

The Company also announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company. The dividend is payable February 2, 2026 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2025.

CONTACT:

Julie J. Guymon, C.P.A.

501-376-5965

julie.guymon@dillards.com