NetworkNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) on Fully Permitted, Funded Junior Miner Project

Electronics and clean energy add persistent pull. World Gold Council data show technology demand for gold at 326 tonnes in 2024, approximately 10.5 million ounces, while the Silver Institute reports industrial silver demand at a record 680.5 million ounces in 2024, the fourth straight year of structural market deficit. In parallel, smartphones alone embed meaningful volumes of gold, with a typical handset containing about 7–34 milligrams. At roughly 1.4 billion units per year, phones are a steady, noncyclical sink, before considering PCs, servers and network gear, along with the added pull from investment demand. The cumulative effect is a tighter materials stack that increasingly defines the pace and cost of the AI, EV and solar rollouts.

Against this backdrop, ESGold Corp. positions its flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project to deliver near-term clean supply without multiyear permitting or financing overhangs. The project is fully permitted, and fully funded to complete construction in Québec and remains on schedule, with building completion targeted for late 2025 and first production anticipated in 2026. For investors, the combination of permits in hand, capital in place and construction advancing eliminates several of the classic execution risks that can stall otherwise attractive projects.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is a fully permitted, preproduction resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold’s flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

