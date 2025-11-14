Snail Inc.’s Wandering Wizard Highlights Publishing Strategy Following Rebel Engine Launch

CULVER CITY, Calif., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, announced today its indie publishing branch, Wandering Wizard, released a new gameplay trailer for Rebel Engine highlighting its distinctive combat systems. Following Rebel Engine’s launch on Steam, the title has achieved a “Positive” player rating, signaling strong audience reception.

Developed by Seven Leaf Clover, an Argentina-based studio, Rebel Engine exemplifies Wandering Wizard’s commitment to build a diversified portfolio of high-performing indie titles. Blending the combo depth of a hack-and-slash with the relentless pace of a classic boomer shooter, Rebel Engine delivers a high-energy gameplay experience that resonates with both core and emerging audiences. The title gained momentum through event participation, including PAX West 2025, where players got hands-on experience with the title. During Steam Next Fest, Rebel Engine showcased updated virtual demos during which it experienced a significant surge in wishlist activity, reflecting strong pre-launch interest.

A partnership with Hololive’s Hakos Baelz, a VTuber with over 1.09 million YouTube subscribers, produced an original video game soundtrack bridging indie gaming with the rapidly expanding VTuber music scene. Additional collaboration with Spanish gaming creator Joseju, who has a YouTube audience of over one million subscribers, further expanded the title’s visibility across European markets. Rebel Engine has demonstrated notable creator growth post-launch. Since launch, Rebel Engine has seen strong creator-driven momentum, with over 7,500 TikTok videos generating more than 1.5 million views. These results highlight the success of Wandering Wizard’s strategy to blend creative talent integration with culturally targeted collaborations that amplify community engagement and brand reach.



The new gameplay trailer is available here: [YouTube Link]

For more information, visit the Rebel Engine Steam page



For creators interested in covering any title in Snail Games’ portfolio, please reach out to creatordirect@noiz.gg



