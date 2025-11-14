EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology Names 2025 Hotel Visionary Award Winners, Marking 20 Years of Industry Innovation

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night at the Hotel Technology Forum, EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology (HT) announced the award winners of the 2025 Hotel Visionary Awards , which recognize hotel and technology brands for their groundbreaking initiatives that redefine hospitality technology. The awards, now in its 20th year, highlight advancements in a variety of categories. Each award recognizes forward-thinking initiatives that enhance efficiency, elevate guest engagement, and support hotel operations.

"Hospitality Technology launched the Awards program 20 years ago to celebrate how technology supports our fundamental human calling for in-person experiences," recalls Abigail Lorden, VP & Publisher of Hospitality Technology. "While hospitality's core role remains constant — to provide safe, welcoming accommodations that honor guests' preferences — our means for achieving it will always evolve. It's been an honor to recognize two decades of creative partnerships and bold thinkers in hospitality, and this year's winners continue to inspire our industry to be the best possible hosts we can be."

The 2025 awards are sponsored by Venza, a leading technology provider in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance.

“This year’s winners represent the kind of leadership that advances hospitality as a whole,” said James Filsinger, CEO of VENZA. “Their achievements remind us that progress is measured not only by innovation and technology, but by the trust and confidence delivered to guests—a focus that is central to VENZA’s mission. We are honored to celebrate these visionaries and proud to recognize the forward-thinkers leading our industry into the future.”

The 2025 Hotel Visionary Awards winners:

Lifetime Achievement

Sharee Brell, Senior Vice President, Technology, Red Roof

Kevin King, CEO, Shiji International

Rising Star

Jack Hodges, Senior Manager, Loyalty Performance & Commercial Strategy, Choice Hotels International

Ethan Wiseman, Head of Distribution, Product Management, Hospitality Solutions

Partnership

Omni Hotels & Resorts and Oracle

Food & Beverage

HEI Hotels + Resorts

Guest Experience

Winner: IHG Hotels & Resorts

Runner-up: BWH Hotels

Guestroom Technology

Winner: White Elephant Resorts

Runner-up: Sonesta International Hotels Corp.

Human Resources

Great Wolf Resorts, Inc.

Sales & Marketing

Winner: Storey Hospitality

Runner-up: Camelback Resort

About Hospitality Technology

Hospitality Technology (HT) is the only multichannel brand dedicated to covering the role of information technology in improving business performance for both hotel and restaurant operators. The Hospitality Technology editorial content portfolio includes an online publication that reaches more than 16,000 hospitality industry executives, networking and educational events (MURTEC, Hotel Technology Forum and MURTEC Executive Summit), a comprehensive website, e-newsletters, web seminars, and several exclusive annual reports and studies. Hospitality Technology is the parent brand of the Restaurant Technology Network (www.restauranttechnologynetwork.com), a membership community of restaurants and suppliers working together to solve industry challenges by shaping standards and sharing best practices. Visit Hospitality Technology online at www.hospitalitytech.com. Hospitality Technology is published by EnsembleIQ, headquartered in Chicago.

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .