Everything Blockchain Expands Into the Multi-Billion Dollar iGaming Industry With XR Casino Partnership

Jacksonville, FL, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT) announces today that the Company has launched a new suite of blockchain solutions for the rapidly expanding iGaming industry and has begun its first revenue-generating development engagement with XR Casino, an immersive gaming company offering AR, VR, and mixed-reality casino experiences.

Expanding Into a High-Growth Global iGaming Market

The Company’s Development Lab segment has expanded its portfolio of blockchain technology solutions to cater to the iGaming industry, estimated at 78.7 billion dollars in 2024 and projected to reach 153.6 billion dollars by 2030 (GVR). This growth is driven by digital adoption and the explosive growth of crypto casinos. Everything Blockchain is positioning itself to support this expansion by delivering the underlying blockchain infrastructure that powers next-generation gaming experiences.

Securing the Company’s First iGaming Development Contract

The Company has begun its first iGaming development for XR Global’s XR Casino. which created the first extended reality casino platform offering 3D, augmented reality, mixed reality, and virtual reality gaming across devices. The engagement opens a new source of revenue and positions the Company in a leadership position to capitalize on the growth of crypto casinos worldwide.

CEO Statement



"This is the right industry at the right time. XR Casino is a strong partner and this engagement gives us a clear path to grow our Development Lab with real customers." said Arthur Rozenberg, CEO of Everything Blockchain Inc. "XR Casino is an innovator in immersive gaming. This contract is a strong first step as we build a revenue-focused Development Lab.”

XR Casino Statement

"We are excited to work with Everything Blockchain and its team of experienced professionals. Their level of expertise in blockchain technology solutions and speed of execution has been impressive so far," said Dan Martinez, Founder and CEO of XR Global, Inc.

Positioned for the next phase of growth

By entering the iGaming market through a commercial engagement with XR Casino, Everything Blockchain is establishing a foothold in one of the most dynamic sectors of digital entertainment. The Company plans to further expand its Development Lab offerings as operators seek blockchain infrastructure solutions for gaming, payments, and digital asset integration. These initiatives form the foundation for the Company’s transition into a revenue-generating business.

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT) is a public technology company focused on building blockchain-enabled products and development solutions. The Company operates two primary business units: Vinci, its digital-asset product platform, and its Development Lab, which delivers blockchain infrastructure solutions across digital finance and entertainment sectors, including iGaming. Everything Blockchain is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL

For more information, visit www.everythingblockchain.io

