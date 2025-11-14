Tungsten Mining to Present at the Australian Rare Earths & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference November 19th

PERTH, Western Australia, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tungsten Mining NL (ASX:TGN and OTCQB:TGNMF), based in Australia and focused on development of its premier critical mineral assets, today announced that TGN Chairman Gary Lyons, will present live at the Australian Rare Earths & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on November 19th, 2025

DATE: November 19th

TIME: 10:30 AM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

To sign-up for a 1x1 meeting with the company, please register here

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are unable to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

On 6th November 2025, TGN announced the results of its Scoping Study (“the Study”) for the Mt Mulgine Project in Western Australia. The Study underscores the global significance of the Mt Mulgine Project, highlighting encouraging project economics and supporting an accelerated approach to tungsten and molybdenum production. The results provide a strong foundation for the immediate commencement of a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS). The announcement can be downloaded here: https://www.tungstenmining.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/251106_Mt-Mulgine-Study.pdf

About Tungsten Mining NL

Australian tungsten developer, Tungsten Mining NL (ASX:TGN and OTCQB:TGNMF) is an Australian-based resources company. Its prime focus is the exploration and development of tungsten projects in Australia. Through exploration and acquisition, the Company has established a globally significant tungsten resource inventory in its portfolio of advanced mineral projects across Australia. This provides a platform for the Company to become a major player within the global primary tungsten market through the development of low-cost tungsten concentrate production.

About tungsten

Tungsten (chemical symbol W) occurs naturally on Earth, not in its pure form but as a constituent of other minerals, only two of which support commercial extraction and processing - wolframite ((Fe, Mn) WO 4 ) and scheelite (CaWO 4 ). Tungsten also has the highest melting point of all elements except carbon – around 3400°C - giving it excellent high temperature mechanical properties and the lowest expansion coefficient of all metals. It is a metal of considerable strategic importance, essential to modern industrial development (across aerospace and defence, electronics, automotive, extractive and construction sectors) with uses in cemented carbides, high-speed steels and super alloys, tungsten mill products and chemicals.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Tungsten Mining NL

Teck Wong

Chief Executive Officer

+61 8 9486 8492

teck@tungstenmining.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com