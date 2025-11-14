Resolutions from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S

Bagsværd, Denmark, 14 November 2025 - Today, Novo Nordisk A/S held its Extraordinary General Meeting, which was convened to elect new members of the Board of Directors.

At the Extraordinary General Meeting, Helge Lund (chair), Henrik Poulsen (vice chair) and the Board members Laurence Debroux, Andreas Fibig, Sylvie Grégoire, Christina Law and Martin Mackay stepped down from the Board of Directors.

Resolutions adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting

Elections

Election of Lars Rebien Sørensen as chair of the Board of Directors.

Election of Cees de Jong as vice chair of the Board of Directors.

Election of Britt Meelby Jensen and Stephan Engels as members of the Board of Directors

All elections are for the period until the next Annual General Meeting, on 26 March 2026.

At the Extraordinary General Meeting, Lars Rebien Sørensen, chair of the Board of Directors of the Novo Nordisk Foundation, said: “My mandate is very clear. I have two important tasks together with the Board: First, to support the CEO and the management in its transformation plans to regain its competitive leadership, and second, prepare the way for my successor. Let me also stress, that as the future chair I will attend to the interests of not only the Novo Nordisk Foundation but all shareholders of the company. I am looking forward to engaging with and having a dialogue with the minority shareholders to understand their views.”

Composition of the Board of Directors and its committees

After the Extraordinary General Meeting, the Board of Directors appointed members of its committees.

The Board of Directors, including its committees, is now composed as follows:

Lars Rebien Sørensen (chair of the Board and chair of the People and Governance Committee)

Cees de Jong (vice chair of the Board, chair of the Remuneration Committee and member of the Audit Committee)

Elisabeth Dahl Christensen (employee-elected board member and member of the Remuneration Committee)

Stephan Engels (chair of the Audit Committee and member of the Remuneration Committee and People and Governance Committee)

Liselotte Hyveled (employee-elected board member and member of the Research & Development Committee)

Mette Bøjer Jensen (employee-elected board member and member of the Audit Committee)

Britt Meelby Jensen (member of the Remuneration Committee and member of the Research & Development Committee)

Kasim Kutay (chair of the Research & Development Committee)

Thomas Rantzau (employee-elected board member and member of the People and Governance Committee)





