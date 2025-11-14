With MrBeast in Attendance, “Beast Land” Launches at Riyadh Season with Prizes Exceeding USD 500,000

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riyadh Season 2025 announced today the official launch of the Beast Land zone, with the presence of global content creator Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast), who interacted with visitors and shared in the excitement and competitive spirit of this first-of-its-kind experience worldwide, bringing his famous online challenges to life in a fully immersive, real-world adventure.

The zone witnessed a massive turnout from visitors and fans eager to meet MrBeast, take photos with him, and enjoy a vibrant atmosphere filled with energy and engagement. Guests experienced memorable moments with the world’s most famous content creators and took part in an extraordinary experience that combined entertainment with live interaction.

The zone offers more than USD 500,000 in prizes for winners of the Beast Arena challenges, which combine movement, intellect, and adventure. Participants compete across a variety of interactive games, collecting points daily to qualify for cash prizes, while the grand prize will be awarded at the end of the season to the participant with the highest total score accumulated during the zone’s operation period.

The Beast Arena competition system is based on a points accumulation model, where each contestant earns points in every challenge they complete, with scores varying according to the level of difficulty and speed of completion. At the end of each day, the top three participants with the highest scores receive daily cash rewards, while the grand prize goes to the participant with the highest overall score across the entire duration of Beast Land.

The arena features a lineup of physical and mental challenges inspired by MrBeast’s signature style of surprise and excitement, including Tower Siege, Battle Bridge, Beast Summit, Lights Out, Drop Zone, Air Mail, Maze Run, Revolution, and Warrior Challenge—delivering a dynamic experience that blends intelligence, strength, and quick reflexes in an atmosphere of competition and thrill.

Beast Land also offers a variety of attractions for all age groups, including a dedicated children’s area and over 20 food and beverage outlets, making it a comprehensive entertainment destination that combines challenge, fun, and excitement.

About Riyadh Season 2025:

Riyadh Season 2025 is a world-class entertainment and cultural festival hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from October 10, 2025, through early 2026. Over six months, the event transforms the city into a global destination for music, sport, art, and immersive experiences — aligned with Saudi Vision 2030’s aim of diversifying the economy and elevating the Kingdom’s cultural footprint. Visitors can explore dynamic zones featuring international talent, sporting championships, cultural showcases, and family-friendly attractions across the heart of Riyadh.

