Strong Opening for the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2025 with Large Crowds and High-Level Competition

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2025 kicked off last night, Wednesday, at the Global Theater in Boulevard City, drawing a full house and creating an electrifying competitive atmosphere that reflects the tournament’s status as one of the most important snooker events in the world.

The opening day featured four high intensity matches that brought together some of the sport’s biggest global stars, including England’s Ronnie O’Sullivan, Scotland’s John Higgins, England’s Shaun Murphy, and Chinese star Ding Junhui. The event also witnessed the participation of two promising Saudi talents, Ziyad Al Qabbani and Ayman Alamri, both making their first appearance in the tournament against top-tier international players.

In the first match of the day, England’s Shaun Murphy faced Saudi player Ziyad Al Qabbani, who delivered a commendable performance against one of the sport’s elite professionals. Murphy secured a 4–0 victory, recording impressive breaks and point totals of 83, 128, 65, and 125 across the four frames.

The second match saw Saudi player Ayman Alamri take on China’s Ding Junhui, with Ding winning 4–0 following an aggressive and precise performance. Alamri showed competitive spirit throughout the match, managing to register several point contributions including 64 points in the first frame.

Later in the evening, England’s Ronnie O’Sullivan met his compatriot Shaun Murphy in a highly anticipated clash that ended with Murphy claiming another 4–0 victory. Murphy delivered a standout performance, highlighted by breaks of 99 and 83, while the crowd responded enthusiastically to every key moment.

The final match of the opening day brought together Scotland’s John Higgins and China’s Ding Junhui at 11 p.m. Higgins secured a 4–0 win with strong frame scores, including runs of 106 and 130, signaling his readiness to contend strongly for the title.

The championship continues over three days, featuring an elite roster of global snooker stars and introducing the innovative “Golden Ball,” which offers 20 additional points and a one-million-dollar prize for achieving the historic maximum of 167 points—adding an extra layer of excitement and anticipation to the competition.

All matches are broadcast live on MBC Action, Al Arabiya, Shahid, MBC Masr 2, and the Saudi Sports Channel, enabling snooker fans locally and internationally to follow every moment of the tournament.

The championship once again reinforces Riyadh Season’s position as a leading global destination for sports and entertainment, capable of hosting major international events and delivering world-class experiences that blend competition, excitement, and professional excellence.

