Correction: EPSO-G Group announces the consolidated operating results for the first nine months of 2025

The new energy group EPSO-G (company code 302826889, registered office address Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania)

EPSO-G announces the consolidated financial and performance results of the Group for the first nine months of 2025.

The main financial indicators for the first nine months of 2025:

Main financial indicators January-September 2025 January-September 2024 Change, % Revenue, million EUR 372.8 352.0 5.9 EBITDA, million EUR -10.1 67.5 n/a Net profit (loss), million EUR -35.2 35.6 n/a Investments to energy infrastructure, million EUR 126.0 148.9 -15.4 Investments to defense sector companies, million EUR 36.5 - n/a ROE (of the (last 12 months), % -4.5 11.4 - Net debt, million EUR 79.2 -64.9 - Adjusted* EBITDA, million EUR 60.1 57.8 4.0 Adjusted* net profit, million EUR 24.9 27.7 -10.2 Adjusted* ROE (last 12 months), % 11.1 11.7 -

*Recalculation of regulated income, cost and profitability indicators is carried out due to temporary regulatory deviations from the regulated profitability approved by National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC). In calculating the adjusted indicators, adjustment of income due to previous periods is assessed. By decision of NERC, such adjustment has already been approved by determining the regulated prices of transmission services for the reporting period, and deviation from the approved (regulated) NERC and actual profitability of the reporting period is assessed. This deviation will be assessed when NERC will set transmission prices for the upcoming period.

The EPSO-G group consists of the management company EPSO-G and six directly owned subsidiaries - Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

Enclosed: interim management report of EPSO-G group for the first nine months of 2025 (management, consolidated and the Company’s financial statements) and press release.

More information

Gediminas Petrauskas, EPSO-G Communication Partner

Tel. +370 610 63306, e-mail gediminas.petrauskas@epsog.lt

Attachments