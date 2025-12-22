EPSO-G has entered into a tripartite loan transfer agreement and a new internal loan agreement with Amber Grid

The new energy group EPSO-G (company code 302826889, registered office address: Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania).

UAB EPSO-G has entered into a tripartite debt transfer agreement with AB Amber Grid and the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB). Under the terms of the agreement, UAB EPSO-G assumes a loan of €10.9 million that was granted under the loan agreement dated August 19, 2015, between AB Amber Grid and NIB, intended to finance the Klaipėda–Kiemėnai pipeline capacity expansion project (construction of the Klaipėda–Kuršėnai pipeline). The original loan repayment term was scheduled for the second half of 2030.

In addition, UAB EPSO-G and AB Amber Grid have concluded an internal loan agreement under the same terms as those applied in the original agreement.

This transaction ensures the continuity of financial obligations and contributes to effective capital management of the EPSO-G group’s capital structure.

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its six direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

For more information, contact

Gediminas Petrauskas, communication partner of EPSO-G

Tel: +370 610 63306, email: gediminas.petrauskas@epsog.lt