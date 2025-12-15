Notice on Convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of EPSO-G

In accordance with the initiative and decision of the Board of New Energy Group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered address Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania) the Extraordinary General Meeting of EPSO-G shareholders is convened.

Reasons and purposes for calling the meeting: Selection of the audit firm for UAB EPSO-G and determination of the terms of payment for audit services for 2026–2028

Agenda item of the meeting:

1. Regarding the selection of the audit firm for UAB EPSO-G and the determination of the terms of payment for audit services for 2026–2028



Draft resolution on the proposed agenda item:

“1. To select KPMG Baltics, UAB, code 111494971, as the audit firm that will perform the audit of UAB EPSO-G consolidated and company financial statements for 2026–2028, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, as well as the audit of the consolidated management report.

2. To set a remuneration not exceeding EUR 433,675 (excluding VAT) for the performance of the audit services specified in point 1 of this resolution for the period 2026–2028.“

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its six direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

For more information, contact

Gediminas Petrauskas, communication partner of EPSO-G

Tel: +370 610 63306, email: gediminas.petrauskas@epsog.lt