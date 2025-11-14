Gray Media Brings Ohio Valley Conference Basketball to Free Over-the-Air Television Viewers





ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media is proud to announce an agreement with the Ohio Valley Conference (“OVC”) to broadcast OVC basketball across 20 Gray markets in five states. As part of the Conference’s multi-year contract with ESPN, the entire package will also be simulcast live nationally on ESPN+ and available through the ESPN app without digital blackouts.

In particular, Gray’s Tennessee Valley Sports & Entertainment Network looks forward to bringing three Tennessee institutions – Tennessee State University, Tennessee Technological University, and University of Tennessee – Martin, to Tennessee viewers across the state. The Tennessee Valley Sports & Entertainment Network broadcasts over-the-air in Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga, Tennessee. Gray’s WMC+ in Memphis also participates in the network. The OVC is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee (just south of Nashville).

In addition, Gray’s Matrix Midwest in St. Louis and Cape Girardeau, Missouri, will serve hometown viewers of OVC’s Southeast Missouri State University, Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville, and Lindenwood University, while Gray’s Illinois stations in Peoria, Quincy, and Rockford are excited to serve fans of OVC’s Western Illinois University and Eastern Illinois University. Gray’s Indiana stations in Evansville, Ft. Wayne, and South Bend will focus on University of Southern Indiana, and Gray will also bring the package to fans of Morehead State University in Lexington, KY. Gray anticipates engaging a third-party broadcast partner in Little Rock for the University of Arkansas – Little Rock.

The tentative schedule of available games is below. Not all markets will carry all games. Check local listings for times and channels.

Thursday, Dec. 18: Western Illinois at Lindenwood 5:00 p.m. CT (Doubleheader)

Thursday, Jan. 1: Eastern Illinois at SEMO 5:00 p.m. CT (Doubleheader)

Thursday, Jan. 8: UT Martin at Morehead State 5:00 p.m. CT (Doubleheader)

Saturday, Jan. 17: SIUE at SEMO 3:45 p.m. CT (Men’s)

Saturday, Jan. 24: Western Illinois at USI 1:00 p.m. CT (Women’s)

Saturday, Jan. 24: Tennessee Tech at SIUE 4:00 p.m. CT (Men’s)

Thursday, Jan. 29: Little Rock at Tennessee State 5:00 p.m. CT (Doubleheader)

Saturday, Jan. 31: UT Martin at Western Illinois 3:30 p.m. CT (Men’s)

Thursday, Feb. 5: USI at UT Martin 5:00 p.m. CT (Doubleheader)

Thursday, Feb. 12: Tennessee State at USI 8:00 p.m. CT (Men’s)

Thursday, Feb. 19: Morehead State at Eastern Illinois 5:00 p.m. CT (Doubleheader)

Thursday, Feb. 26: Eastern Illinois at Lindenwood 5:00 p.m. CT (Doubleheader)

Thomas Garson of Excelsior Sports and Entertainment represented OVC in this new arrangement.

About Ohio Valley Conference:

The Ohio Valley Conference was founded in 1948, making it the eighth-oldest Division I athletic conference. Over the years OVC teams have garnered national championships in football along with national team or individual titles in the sports of rifle, cross country, track and golf. In the 1950s the OVC became a pioneer when Morehead State became one of the first non-traditionally Black mid-southern institutions to accept an African American student. Soon after the passing of Title IX legislation, the OVC began formulating plans for women's athletics, which began in 1977. The OVC has long been a national leader in sportsmanship and in 1995 implemented a first-of-its-kind Sportsmanship Statement, a policy that promotes principles of fair play, ethical conduct and respect for one's opponent.



The Ohio Valley Conference sponsors 19 championship sports. The league consists of 11 member institutions in six states, including Eastern Illinois University, Lindenwood University, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Morehead State University (charter member), Southeast Missouri State University, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, University of Southern Indiana, Tennessee State University, Tennessee Technological University, the University of Tennessee at Martin and Western Illinois University.

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 99 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station during 2024, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 44 markets. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com .

Gray Contact:

Joshua N. Pila, Vice President - Strategy, 404-266-8333

