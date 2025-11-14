Prince Edward Island Leads the Way in Impaired Driving Awareness: November 1st Proclaimed Project Red Ribbon Day

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada is proud to celebrate a historic milestone in the fight against impaired driving: Prince Edward Island (PEI) has become the first jurisdiction in Canada to officially proclaim November 1st as Project Red Ribbon Day. Bill 103, the Project Red Ribbon Day Act, was introduced by MLA Susie Dillon and passed in the PEI Legislature last week.

Project Red Ribbon is MADD Canada’s iconic annual awareness campaign promoting sober driving during the busy holiday season. From November 1st to the first Monday after New Year’s, volunteers across the country distribute thousands of red ribbons and car decals for people to display on their vehicles, key chains, purses, and personal belongings as a commitment to sober driving and a tribute to victims and survivors of impaired driving.

“This is an extraordinary step forward,” said Tanya Hansen Pratt, MADD Canada’s National President, whose mother, Beryl, was killed in an impaired driving crash in 1999. “Prince Edward Island has made history by recognizing the importance of Project Red Ribbon. We hope this inspires other provinces and territories to follow PEI’s lead so that, together, we can prevent deaths and injuries.”

Although entirely preventable, impaired driving remains one of the leading criminal causes of death in Canada. Every year, hundreds of people are killed and thousands more are injured in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs. PEI has the highest rates of impaired driving in Canada — nearly three times the national average — with drug-related cases on the rise.

For many victims and survivors, the announcement carries special meaning.

“Our son, Jacob, was killed on a beautiful June afternoon, said Brenda Simmons, whose son, Jacob, was killed by an impaired driver in 2020 in Kinross, PEI. We now know that impaired driving is happening at all hours of the day and night, and more families are at risk. Having a Project Red Ribbon Day every November 1st in PEI will bring more focus to this entirely preventable crime. I thank the Members of the Legislature for the sincerity and support shown in passing and enacting this Bill.”

MADD Canada extends heartfelt gratitude to MLA Susie Dillon for leading this important initiative and to all Members of the Legislative Assembly of Prince Edward Island who supported this initiative to raise awareness and prevent impaired driving.

MADD Canada’s red ribbons and car decals are available through MADD Canada Chapters, our website madd.ca, or by emailing info@madd.ca. Anyone who wishes to support Project Red Ribbon with a donation can do so through the website or by calling 1-800-665-6233. Once you get your red ribbon, tie it, wear it, show and share it on social media using the hashtag #ProjectRedRibbon. Most importantly, live it and never drive impaired.

