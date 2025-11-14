Resolution Minerals Ltd. to Present at the Australian Rare Earths & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference November 19th

SYDNEY, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML|OTC:RLMLF), based in Idaho, USA and focused on developing the Horse Heaven Gold - Antimony -Tungsten Silver Project, today announced that Craig Lindsay, CEO – US Operations, will present at the Australian Rare Earths & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on November 19th, 2025.

DATE: November 19th

TIME: 11:00 AM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Announced results from first three drill holes from its 2025 drill campaign, including 253m @ 1.5 g/t Au

Completed rockchip sampling at Horse Heaven including a grab sample (#730253) which assayed 49.8% Sb , 1 ,420 g/t Ag and 3.12 g/t Au

, 1 and Tribeca Investment Partners invested $2m in Resolution at a price of A$.08 per share

Resolution announced it has acquired an option to acquire 25 acres of private land located adjacent to the Horse Heaven Project, providing significant operational flexibility as it aggressively advances the project

About Resolution Minerals Ltd.

Resolution is developing an end-to-end solution for domestic antimony supply to the US defense industry. Its primary asset is the Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten-Silver Project (or “Horse Heaven”) located in Idaho, USA. Horse Heaven comprises a land package totaling 14,580 acres and has produced both antimony and tungsten historically. Horse Heaven is located immediately adjacent to the recently-permitted Stibnite Gold Project operated by Perpetua Resources Corp.

CONTACTS:

Resolution Minerals Ltd.

Craig Lindsay

CEO – US Operations

craig@resolutionminerals.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com