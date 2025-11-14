Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter of 2025

Key third quarter reported data points:

Revenue of $16.4 million, +3.5% vs. Q3 2024

GAAP net income from continuing operations of $651 thousand vs. $861 thousand in Q3 2024

GAAP net income from continuing operations per fully diluted share of $0.012 vs. $0.017 in Q3 2024

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $321 thousand vs. $1 million in Q3 2024

Subsequent Event: Announced new leadership in CEO Gary Schubert



BROADVIEW, Ill., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH) (“we,” “our,” “us,” “IVFH” or the “Company”), a national seller of gourmet specialty foods to professional chefs, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Gary Schubert, Chief Executive Officer of IVFH, remarked, “In Q3 2025, revenue from continuing operations increased by 3.5% year-over-year, primarily driven by contributions from the Golden Organics and LoCo Foods acquisitions. While overall results reflected modest growth, certain areas of the business remain challenged as we execute on a strategic realignment. Revenue from our Digital Channels segment declined by 4.5% for the quarter and 5.4% year-to-date, largely driven by continued softness with our largest digital partner. However, the Digital Channels decline has continued to moderate, and we are seeing encouraging momentum from newer partnerships. Our newest digital partner generated over $500,000 in sales during the quarter, and both that partner and Amazon, delivered triple-digit year-over-year growth. This momentum is helping diversify our revenue base and stabilize overall results within the digital segment, but we recognize that much work remains to be done. National Distribution, which includes our airline catering business was stable in Q3 and increased by 8.1% year-to-date. While Local Distribution increased by 33% in Q3 and 54.7% year-to-date, with acquisitions in this space driving the increase from prior periods. Excluding the acquisitions, Local Distribution declined by 21.5% for the quarter and 10.4% year-to-date.

“GAAP gross margin for Q3 was 23.5%, consistent with last year. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) declined by approximately $698 thousand compared to Q3 2024, primarily due to sales declines in certain categories, underperformance in recently acquired businesses, and a reversal of previously accrued share-based compensation.”

“In the third quarter, we took swift and decisive action to correct operational inefficiencies that became increasingly apparent in mid-summer. We are beginning to see early signs of stabilization from these recent actions. These actions included the exit of the cheese-conversion business, the relocation of airline catering operations to our Chicago facility, and leadership changes at Golden Organics to strengthen operational oversight. In addition, we entered a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the sale of our former Pennsylvania facility. Both parties continue to work in good faith toward final documentation and closing following the completion of the due diligence period.”

“The third quarter marks an important step forward in IVFH’s transformation, and subsequent to quarter end we have made continued progress to simplify our operating model, strengthen leadership alignment, and build a culture based upon clear accountability. In the past month since assuming the CEO position, we have clarified ownership across every function and consolidated leadership under experienced operators, including bringing back Argie Liarakos who previously led Artisan at the Company for over a decade. We have also continued to align our technology and operational teams under a single leader, creating a cohesive operating rhythm designed to enhance collaboration, improve speed of execution, and ensure every function is accountable for measurable outcomes.”

“To remain competitive in digital foodservice distribution, reliability and price are essential prerequisites. Foodservice customers will not accept anything less than on-time, in-full delivery at a competitive prices. Our teams understand this clearly, and we are committed to improving reliability, accuracy, and speed at every level of the organization. We will continue onboarding new suppliers, expanding our item catalog, and signing new platforms, but our top priority is building the operational foundation that enables sustainable growth. Every initiative we undertake will be measured against these fundamentals—stabilization, modernization, and execution discipline—to position IVFH for long-term success.”

“Our focused exit from non-core activities has simplified the business and will allow us to grow responsibly, modernize our technology foundation, and strengthen partnerships that align with our specialty foodservice focus. IVFH remains fundamentally strong, and our focus is sharper than ever. As we continue to streamline operations, modernize systems, and align our teams across people, process, and technology, we are positioning the Company to deliver sustainable profitability and long-term shareholder value. The path forward is clear, disciplined, and built for durable growth,” Mr. Schubert concluded.

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

At IVFH, we help make meals special. We provide access to foods that are hard to find, have a compelling story, or are on the forefront of food trends. Our gourmet foods marketplace connects the world’s best artisan food makers with top professional chefs nationwide. We curate the assortment, experience, and tech enabled tools that help our professional chefs create unforgettable experiences for their guests. Additional information is available at www.ivfh.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that are based on the current beliefs of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements, including those related to the Company's growth plans, reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein, which include words such as "should," "could," "will," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "might," "potentially" "targeting" or "expect", or similar expressions.

For a detailed discussion of these risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed from time to time in current, quarterly and annual reports filed by the Company with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/ .

(As Reported)

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 684,322 $ 1,278,088 Cash, restricted 507,517 859,781 Accounts receivable, net 5,208,208 5,862,445 Inventory, net 4,248,428 3,508,488 Other current assets 179,526 235,125 Current assets - discontinued operations 7,783,941 12,146,447 Total current assets 18,611,942 23,890,374 Property and equipment, net 1,268,891 1,271,811 Right of use assets - operating leases, net 521,050 705,476 Right of use assets - finance leases, net 65,486 83,348 Amortizable intangible assets, net 359,637 424,372 Tradenames and other unamortizable intangible assets 217,000 217,000 Other noncurrent assets 40,000 - Noncurrent assets - discontinued operations - 753,992 Total assets $ 21,084,006 $ 27,346,373 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,485,360 $ 4,436,042 Accrued separation costs - related parties, current portion 344,003 334,532 Accrued interest - 18,866 Stock appreciation rights liability 276,052 1,353,150 Notes payable, current portion 65,046 82,191 Lease liability - operating leases, current 247,727 239,660 Lease liability - finance leases, current 24,928 60,519 Contingent liability, current - 54,430 Current liabilities - discontinued operations 9,197,329 2,834,800 Total current liabilities 13,640,445 9,414,190 Note payable, net of discount 233,646 282,793 Accrued separation costs - related parties, non-current 400,000 457,692 Lease liability - operating leases, non-current 280,173 467,569 Lease liability - finance leases, non-current 85,092 139,591 Noncurrent liabilities - discontinued operations - 8,409,881 Total liabilities 14,639,356 19,171,716 Commitments & Contingencies (see note 21) - - Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 57,279,246 and 56,009,032 shares issued, and 54,434,949 and 53,164,735 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 5,725 5,598 Common stock to be issued; 350,735 and 738,032 shares at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 34 74 Additional paid-in capital 45,881,149 45,520,121 Treasury stock: 2,644,297 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (1,141,372 ) (1,141,372 ) Accumulated deficit (38,300,886 ) (36,209,764 ) Total stockholders' equity 6,444,650 8,174,657 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,084,006 $ 27,346,373







(As Reported)

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

For the Three For the Three For the Nine For the Nine Months Ended Months Ended Months Ended Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 16,423,716 $ 15,866,583 $ 49,247,466 $ 45,491,432 Cost of goods sold 12,567,437 12,195,250 37,192,111 34,485,730 Gross margin 3,856,279 3,671,333 12,055,355 11,005,702 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,192,918 2,821,901 10,304,968 9,404,516 Total operating expenses 3,192,918 2,821,901 10,304,968 9,404,516 Operating income (loss) 663,361 849,432 1,750,387 1,601,186 Other income (expense): Interest income (expense), net (15,274 ) 11,579 (22,925 ) 36,592 Gain on sale of assets - - - 1,807,516 Gain on sale of subsidiary - - - 21,126 Other leasing income 2,512 - 2,512 - Total other income (expense) (12,762 ) 11,579 (20,413 ) 1,865,234 Net income before taxes 650,599 861,011 1,729,974 3,466,420 Income tax expense - - - - Net income from continuing operations $ 650,599 $ 861,011 $ 1,729,974 $ 3,466,420 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations $ (2,369,795 ) $ 473,819 $ (3,821,096 ) $ (809,040 ) Consolidated net income (loss) $ (1,719,196 ) $ 1,334,830 $ (2,091,122 ) $ 2,657,380 Net income per share from continuing operations - basic $ 0.012 $ 0.017 $ 0.032 $ 0.069 Net income per share from continuing operations - diluted $ 0.012 $ 0.017 $ 0.032 $ 0.068 Net income (loss) per share from discontinued operations - basic $ (0.043 ) $ 0.009 $ (0.070 ) $ (0.016 ) Net income (loss) per share from discontinued operations - diluted $ (0.043 ) $ 0.009 $ (0.070 ) $ (0.016 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 54,785,684 50,995,008 54,514,230 50,518,152 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 54,785,684 51,639,238 54,514,230 51,162,382





(As Reported)

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

For the Nine For the Nine Months Ended Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows used in operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (2,091,122 ) $ 2,657,380 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Gain on disposition of assets - (2,641,979 ) Gain on sale of subsidiaries - (21,126 ) Loss on sale of fixed assets 106,591 - Depreciation and amortization 321,402 211,488 Amortization of right of use asset 184,426 12,740 Amortization of discount on notes payable 3,852 3,850 Stock based compensation 361,115 313,773 Gain on derecognition of note payable and accrued interest (39,154 ) - Value of stock appreciation rights (1,077,098 ) 476,161 Inventory valuation adjustment associated with facility closure 1,376,699 - Provision for credit losses 61,831 40,667 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 2,837,800 (697,821 ) Inventory 367,600 (161,062 ) Other current assets (114,539 ) (140,096 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (2,753,747 ) (2,281,618 ) Accrued separation costs - related parties (48,221 ) (379,380 ) Deferred revenue (5,700 ) (97,569 ) Operating lease liability (179,329 ) (12,740 ) Net cash used in operating activities (687,594 ) (2,717,332 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (229,278 ) (309,262 ) Cash received from disposition of equipment 54,500 - Cash received from disposition of building, net of loan payoff - 2,101,185 Cash received from disposition of intangible assets, net of costs - 525,000 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (174,778 ) 2,316,923 Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on debt (132,478 ) (64,878 ) Principal payments financing leases (179,260 ) (136,078 ) Cash received from line of credit 500,000 - Principal payments on line of credit (500,000 ) - Reimbursement from restricted cash for capital expenditures 352,264 - Net cash used in financing activities 40,526 (200,956 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (821,846 ) (601,365 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,520,414 5,422,335 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period - continuing operations $ 684,322 $ 4,596,637 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period - discontinued operations $ 14,246 $ 224,333 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 698,568 $ 4,820,970 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 612,293 $ 456,062 Taxes $ - $ - Non-cash investing and financing activities: Reclassify fixed assets as held for sale $ - $ 5,941,933 Principal and accrued interest paid from escrow to Maple Mark Bank $ - $ 353,815 Issuance of common stock under compensation plans $ 82 $ - Issuance of common stock from common stock to be issued $ 37 $ - Issuance of stock for cashless exercise of options $ 8 $ 2 Capitalized interest on financing lease $ 1,892 $ -

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Adjusted EBITDA Calculations

(unaudited)

Q3 2025 Q3 2024 2025 YTD 2024 YTD Net Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations (GAAP) $ 650,599 $ 861,011 $ 1,729,974 $ 3,466,420 Depreciation & Amortization (1) 72,555 22,636 212,215 76,765 Interest expense - net (15,274 ) 11,579 (22,925 ) 36,592 Income tax provision $ - $ - $ - $ - EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 707,880 $ 895,226 $ 1,919,264 $ 3,579,777 Adjustments: Separation Costs $ 178,231 $ - $ 178,231 $ - Other Restructuring Costs $ 1,148 $ 5,000 $ 15,234 $ 55,800 Stock Compensation Expense (3) $ (691,122 ) $ 49,682 $ (715,983 ) $ 789,934 Legal Fees - JIT Lawsuit $ - $ - $ - $ (33,938 ) Gain on Sale of Subsidiaries $ - $ - $ - $ (21,126 ) Other Legal & Transactional $ 125,000 $ 68,916 $ 222,560 $ 99,641 Commission on Sale of Asset $ - $ - $ - $ 147,300 Gain on sale of assets $ - $ - $ - $ (1,807,516 ) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (4) $ 321,137 $ 1,018,824 $ 1,619,306 $ 2,809,872 Adjustments: $ - Depreciation $ (50,171 ) $ (22,636 ) $ (147,480 ) $ (76,765 ) Interest expense - net $ 15,274 $ (11,579 ) $ 22,925 $ (36,592 ) Income tax provision $ - $ - $ - $ - Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) (5) $ 286,240 $ 984,609 $ 1,494,751 $ 2,696,515 Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.005 $ 0.019 $ 0.027 $ 0.053 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (Non-GAAP) (6) 54,785,684 51,639,238 54,514,230 51,162,382 Q3 2025 Q3 2024 2025 YTD Q3 2024 YTD Q3 Revenue (GAAP) $ 16,423,716 $ 15,866,583 $ 49,247,466 $ 45,491,432 Gross profit (GAAP) 3,856,279 3,671,333 12,055,355 11,005,702 Inventory Reserve $ - $ - $ - $ - Adjusted Gross profit (Non-GAAP) (7) $ 3,856,279 $ 3,671,333 $ 12,055,355 $ 11,005,702 Adjusted Gross profit margin % (Non-GAAP) 23.48 % 23.14 % 24.48 % 24.19 % Q3 2025 Q3 2024 2025 YTD Q3 2024 YTD Q3 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (4) $ 321,137 $ 1,018,824 $ 1,619,306 $ 2,809,872 Interest Expense -net $ 15,274 $ (11,579 ) $ 22,925 $ (36,592 ) Income Tax Expense - net $ - $ - $ - $ - Maintenance Capital Expenditures (8) $ (1,236 ) $ (4,328 ) $ (21,152 ) $ (10,093 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (9) $ 335,175 $ 1,002,917 $ 1,621,079 $ 2,763,187

(1) Includes non-cash depreciation and amortization charges.

(2) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization

(3) Includes stock and options-based compensation and expenses.

(4) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP metric. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the information may allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company’s results. In addition, the Company believes that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s ability to make period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s operating results. This information should be considered in addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP results.

(5) Adjusted Net Income accounts for the impact of non-core expenses including addback for one-time organizational restructure expenses, gains or losses on sale of assets or subsidiaries, tradename impairments, amortization expense, expense on the extinguishment of debt, and stock related expenses in both 2024 and 2023

(6) GAAP weighted average shares outstanding.

(7) Adjusted Gross profit is gross profit adjusted to remove the impact of inventory reserve adjustments or non-recurring inventory related gains or losses.

(8) Maintenance Capital Expenditures is a component of “Acquisition of property and equipment (GAAP)” on the consolidated statement of cash flows. It represents management’s assumptions of capital spending to maintain the company’s current level of operations. It does not include expenditures on acquisitions (less cash acquired), nor does it include other capital expenditures made to fund growth of the current business.

(9) Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less interest expense, income tax expense, and maintenance capital expenditures. The company believes adjusted free cash flow is useful to investors in understanding how existing cash flow from operations before working capital changes and non-recurring items after maintenance capital expenditures (which we believe the best proxy for over time is Adjusted EBITDA less interest expense, income tax expense, and maintenance capital expenditures) is utilized as a source of growing our business. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is not a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures since the company has certain non-discretionary obligations that were not deducted from the measure.



