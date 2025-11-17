IVFH Announces Updated Earnings Call

BROADVIEW, Ill., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH) (“IVFH” or the “Company”), a national seller of gourmet specialty foods, today announced an updated schedule for its third quarter 2025 earnings conference call.

The Company will now host its investor conference call on Monday, November 24, 2025 at 4:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The change in timing is due to an unexpected scheduling conflict unrelated to the Company’s financial reporting or performance. Please refer to the financial results released on Friday, November 14, 2025.

Interested participants may join the call online or by phone using the access information below. A Q&A segment will follow the prepared remarks, addressing questions submitted in advance. To submit a question, email investorrelations@ivfh.com with the subject “Q3 Earnings Q&A” by Monday, November 24, 2025 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/76954915974?pwd=XBcT5IldWJ3yl8Bd65JN9hmyC1qetb.1

Meeting ID: 769 5491 5974

Passcode: 723819

One tap mobile: +13017158592, 76954915974# US

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc

At IVFH, we help make meals special. We provide access to foods that are hard to find, have a compelling story, or are on the forefront of food trends. Our gourmet foods marketplace connects the world’s best artisan food makers with top professional chefs nationwide. We curate the assortment, experience, and tech-enabled tools that help our professional chefs create unforgettable experiences for their guests. Additional information is available at www.ivfh.com.

Investor and Media contact

Gary Schubert

Chief Executive Officer

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

investorrelations@ivfh.com