Gordon Brothers Offering for Sale by Online Auction Dunstall Holdings Ltd. & Rea Valley Tractors Ltd. Plant & Equipment

London, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, is offering for sale by online auction the plant and equipment of Dunstall Holdings Ltd and Rea Valley Tractors Ltd (both in administration) on behalf of the Joint Administrators, Tim Higgins, Edward Williams and Jane Steer of PricewaterhouseCoopers, and major finance companies.

The companies previously traded as a JCB and New Holland franchise dealership. This sale presents an opportunity for farmers, contractors and businesses across the United Kingdom to acquire well-maintained agricultural machinery and equipment at competitive prices.

The assets include but are not limited to:

John Deere, New Holland and Case IH tractors

JCB, New Holland, Kramer and Manitou telehandlers

JCB mini excavators, dumpsters, steer loaders and Teletruks

Amazone, John Deere, Joskin, Kuhn, Lemken, New Holland, Marshall and Technos balers, combine headers, disc and flail mowers, fertiliser spreaders, gyrorakes, power harrows, straw feeders, spreading boom and tedders

AW Trailers, Bailey, Ifor Williams, Lynton, Mobex and Portequip box, exhibition, grain, plant and tipping trailers

Ariens, Countax, Cub Cadet, Hayter, Husqvarna, John Deere and Toro ride-on, pedestrian and robotic mowers together with garden equipment including strimmers and cable layers

Light commercial vehicles including Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, Ford Transit Custom, Peugeot Partner and Boxer vans, and Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max Utah pick-up trucks

Yard and workshop equipment including forklift ramps and trucks, workshop ramps, compressors, hand tools, trolley jacks, welders and axle stands

“With over 1,000 lots currently being prepared for sale, the upcoming online auction offers buyers a broad selection of tractors, telehandlers, forklift attachments, loaders and brackets, vehicles and workshop equipment at value-driven pricing following the conclusion of the harvest season,” said James Acton, Director, Corporate Recovery at Gordon Brothers. “We have already seen a significant level of buyer registrations and bidding activity which suggests this sale will generate substantial interest within the agricultural sector.”

To view all available assets and register to bid, visit BidSpotter’s website.

Gordon Brothers has established a dedicated valuations and corporate recovery practice that leverages decades of experience buying, selling and valuing assets in the commercial and industrial economy across Australia, Brazil, Canada, the U.K., Europe, Japan and the U.S.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our solutions-oriented approach across asset services, lending, financing and trading gives clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.