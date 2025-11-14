Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Recognize America’s Top Financial Advisory Firms for 2026

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, announced today the 2026 ranking of America’s Top Financial Advisory Firms, recognizing 1,000 leading companies across the United States that are helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals with trust, transparency, and expertise.

The America’s Top Financial Advisory Firms 2026 ranking honors firms that demonstrate excellence in asset performance, client service, adviser expertise, and range of financial offerings. From boutique firms to nationally recognized wealth managers, these companies represent the highest standards of integrity, fiduciary responsibility, and client success.

“Financial security is one of the most important aspects of a person’s life, and finding an adviser you can trust makes all the difference,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief at Newsweek. “These firms go beyond investment management; they help clients plan for their futures, navigate uncertainty, and achieve peace of mind. We’re proud to recognize the companies that set the bar for excellence.”

To identify the top performers, Plant-A Insights Group analyzed more than 16,000 registered investment advisory firms listed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Eligible firms were required to have more than $20 million in assets under management, a minimum of three wealth advisers, at least five individual clients, and two years of SEC registration.

Firms were evaluated based on five key criteria:

Asset Performance: Measuring both short- and long-term growth in assets under management

Measuring both short- and long-term growth in assets under management Client Performance: Evaluating client base retention and expansion over time

Evaluating client base retention and expansion over time Adviser Expertise & Client Ratio: Assessing credentialed expertise and the quality of personalized service

Assessing credentialed expertise and the quality of personalized service Breadth of Services: Considering the range of advisory, financial planning, and pension consulting offerings

Considering the range of advisory, financial planning, and pension consulting offerings Conflicts of Interest: Rewarding firms that maintain independence and fiduciary transparency





The top 1,000 firms achieved the highest composite scores across these categories, representing the very best in U.S. wealth management. This year’s honorees include 401K Investment Professionals, Alexander Capital Wealth Management, Beacon Pointe Advisors, Custos Family Office, and Seaview Investment Managers, among others

To view the full list of America’s Top Financial Advisory Firms 2026 and learn more about the methodology, visit: rankings.newsweek.com/americas-top-financial-advisory-firms-2026

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 93-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in 50 countries.

