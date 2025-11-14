Mountain America Credit Union Powers Student-Athletes with Every First Down

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union has turned on-field success into real-world impact through its First Down donation program. This season, the credit union contributed $15,000 to support BroncoLife and its mission to empower student-athletes beyond the game.

Through the First Down program, Mountain America pledges a donation to BroncoLife for every first down the Boise State University (BSU) Broncos complete during the 2025 football season. Those yards quickly added up, helping fund programs that prepare student-athletes for life after sports, equipping them with tools for academic achievement, career development, and community leadership.

“Every first down is more than a number on the scoreboard; it’s a step toward building brighter futures for Broncos on and off the field,” said Rob Brough, chief marketing officer at Mountain America. “We’re proud to stand behind BroncoLife and the positive ripple effect these First Down donations create for students, families, and the future.”

At the November 1 game, Brough and Mountain America representatives presented the $15,000 check to Associate Athletic Director Sara Whiles, Buster Bronco, and fellow Boise State Athletics associates. Since 2019, Mountain America has donated over $105,000 to BroncoLife.

“We’re so grateful for Mountain America’s continued commitment to BroncoLife,” said Whiles. “Their investment helps us create experiences that shape student-athletes into confident professionals, ready for whatever comes after their time on the field.”

With more than 1 million members and $20 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multiple states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

