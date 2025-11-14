RockToken Enables Stable Crypto Investment Portfolios as Institutional Interest in Bitcoin Surges

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent article highlighted that analysts believe Bitcoin could surpass Nvidia in valuation by 2030, underscoring the growing prominence of crypto investment in global portfolios. This development aligns with a broader shift: investors are increasingly viewing crypto assets not as speculative trades, but as part of long-term investment strategies, including for retirement planning and passive income.

In this context, RockToken is positioning its platform to meet these evolving investor needs. The company offers contract-based investment plans anchored in digital asset yields — including Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDC — specifically structured to appeal to individuals seeking stable, transparent exposure without the complexity of hardware ownership or active trading.

Infrastructure-Backed Investment Plans

RockToken’s model allows users to select from defined investment packages, each with clear terms, asset allocation options and yield expectations:

Genesis Pass : Entry-level contract offering 4 TH of computing capacity over 1 day with a return estimate of ~1.00%





: Entry-level contract offering 4 TH of computing capacity over 1 day with a return estimate of ~1.00% Satoshi Pack : Approx. US$199 for a 3-day contract (~8.3 TH of capacity) with a ~2.00% estimated return





: Approx. US$199 for a 3-day contract (~8.3 TH of capacity) with a ~2.00% estimated return HashPower Plan : Mid-tier contract, duration 10 days, capacity higher and estimated return ~1.50%





: Mid-tier contract, duration 10 days, capacity higher and estimated return ~1.50% Whale Reserve: Premium contract for larger participants (from ~US$149,995), duration 7 days, estimated return ~3.50%

These plans are designed to enable users — particularly those preparing for retirement or seeking passive income streams — to engage with crypto investment under a more structured, transparent framework. RockToken emphasises: contracts are visible, yields are distributed via the platform, and assets are selected for their potential role in long-term digital asset ecosystems.

Message to Investors

A RockToken spokesperson said:

“As investors increasingly consider digital assets alongside stocks, bonds and real estate, they seek models that deliver clarity, yield and operational accountability." said Nicholas Aitken, CEO of RockToken."Our platform is built to offer that by combining asset-diversification (Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC) with infrastructure-based contracts and regular yield distribution.”

For investors evaluating how to integrate crypto investment into their retirement or passive-income strategies, RockToken offers a transparent access route. With regulatory and institutional momentum behind digital assets, platforms that prioritise infrastructure and contract clarity are gaining relevance.

Looking Ahead

While the broader digital asset market continues to evolve, what separates newer investment models is less about token price swings and more about access, accountability and long-term planning. RockToken’s strategy reflects that shift — providing investors with exposure to digital assets in a way that emphasises yield, transparency and infrastructural backing.

For more information, visit https://rocktoken.com

About RockToken

RockToken is a New Zealand-based investment technology company specializing in infrastructure-based digital asset contracts. Its platform enables investors to participate in diversified crypto assets(including Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDC) with defined terms, yield distribution and transparent operations. The company serves both retail participants and those planning for long-term financial goals.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.