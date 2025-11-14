Latrobe Magnesium Limited to Present at the Australian Rare Earths & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference November 19th

SYDNEY, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latrobe Magnesium Limited (ASX:LMG), based in Hazelwood North focused on Magnesium production, today announced that David Paterson, CEO and founding Director, will present live at the Australian Rare Earths & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on November 19th, 2025

DATE: November 19th

TIME: 4.00 PM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: November 19.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

EXIM provided a A$200M Letter of Interest to provide 100% of the construction funding for LMG’s 10,000tpa magnesium plant

LMG raises $10M to assist funding of the installation and commissioning of the magnesium production part of its demonstration plant

LMG achieves steady state of its hydromet part of its demonstration plant

Latrobe Magnesium Limited

Latrobe Magnesium (LMG) is developing a magnesium metal Demonstration Plant in Victoria's Latrobe Valley using its world first patented extraction process. LMG intends to extract and sell magnesium metal and cementitious material from industrial ash, which is currently a waste resource from brown coal power generation. LMG has completed a feasibility study validating its combined hydrometallurgical / thermal reduction process that extracts the metal. The Demonstration Plant has now produced magnesium oxide with the full plant being commissioned in the first quarter of 2026.

A Commercial Plant will also be developed by LMG, with a capacity of 10,000 tonne per annum of magnesium metal, with completion targeted for the second half of calendar year 2027. The plant will be in the heart of Victoria’s coal power generation precinct, providing access to feedstock, infrastructure, and labour.

LMG will sell the 10,000 tonne per annum of refined magnesium metal under long-term contracts to LMG's US-based distributor.

LMG is also developing an International ‘Mega’ Plant in the state of Sarawak, Malaysia, which will produce 100,000 tonnes per annum of magnesium metal via its wholly owned subsidiary company Latrobe Magnesium Sarawak Sdn Bhd. LMG has completed the first phase (PFS-A) of a pre-feasibility study using Ferronickel Slag feedstock.

Magnesium has the best strength-to-weight ratio of all common structural metals and is increasingly used in the automotive, aerospace, medical and electronics industries.

LMG’s projects are at the forefront of ESG best-practice by recycling power plant waste tailings, avoiding landfill, encouraging a circular economy, and by being a low CO 2 emitter.

