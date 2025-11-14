Inhibikase Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Activity

 | Source: Inhibikase Therapeutics Inhibikase Therapeutics

BOSTON and ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) (“Inhibikase” or “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to modify the course of cardiopulmonary diseases namely, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (“PAH”), today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and highlighted recent developments.

“During our third quarter of 2025, we continued to position the Company to advance IKT-001 toward a late-stage clinical trial in PAH,” said Mark Iwicki, Chief Executive Officer of Inhibikase. “We expect to initiate our Phase 2b clinical study of IKT-001, our prodrug of imatinib mesylate, in PAH during the fourth quarter of 2025.”

Recent Developments:

  • Advancement of IKT-001 as a therapy in PAH:
    • The proposed Phase 2b IMPROVE-PAH trial is a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of approximately 150 PAH participants. Participants under IMPROVE-PAH will be randomized 1:1:1 to receive 300 mg IKT-001, 500 mg IKT-001, or placebo once daily for 26 weeks, in addition to stable background PAH therapy. The Company’s bioequivalence studies previously confirmed that 500 mg of IKT-001 has comparable exposure in humans to 383 mg of imatinib. The primary efficacy endpoint is change in pulmonary vascular resistance at Week 26. Secondary endpoints include 6-minute walk distance, World Health Organization functional class, and pharmacokinetics. The study protocol also includes an interim safety review for study continuance by the Data Safety Monitoring Board with at least 50 patients at 12-weeks of follow-up.
    • The Company has been actively working with potential sites and presently expects to initiate IMPROVE-PAH in the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Appointed veteran biopharma executive Timothy Pigot as the Company’s Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer.
  • The Company also expects to present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Monday, November 17th, 2025.

Financial Results

Cash Position: As of September 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $77.3 million as compared to $97.5 million as of December 31, 2024.

Net Loss: Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, was $11.9 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to a net loss of $5.8 million, or $0.65 per share in the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $35.5 million, or $0.40 per share, compared to a net loss of $15.4 million, or $2.03 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $7.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $4.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Research and development expenses were $23.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, which includes a non-cash write-off of in-process research and development of $7.4 million and $1.8 million of stock-based compensation expense, both associated with the Company’s acquisition of CorHepta in February 2025, compared to $10.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

SG&A Expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 were $5.6 million, compared to $1.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were $16.8 million, which includes $1.0 million of severance expenses resulting from the transition of senior executives in the Company during the year, compared to $5.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

About Inhibikase (www.inhibikase.com)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to modify the course of cardiopulmonary diseases namely, PAH, that arise from aberrant signaling through the Abelson Tyrosine Kinase, and type III receptor tyrosine kinases including platelet derived growth factor receptors and c-KIT. Our lead product candidate is IKT-001, a prodrug of imatinib mesylate, for PAH which is an orphan indication. PAH is a progressive, life-threatening disease characterized by pulmonary vascular remodeling and elevated pulmonary vascular resistance that affects approximately 50,000 Americans.

Social Media Disclaimer

Investors and others should note that the Company announces material financial information to investors using its investor relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The Company intends to also use LinkedIn and YouTube as a means of disclosing information about the Company, its services and other matters and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “plans,” or similar expressions or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express the Company’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements related to the potential effects of IKT-001, the initiation of the Company’s Phase 2b trial of IKT-001 in PAH, including timing related thereto, and the Company’s future activities, or future events or conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on Inhibikase’s current expectations and assumptions. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Inhibikase’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include our ability to commence and execute a Phase 2b trial to evaluate IKT-001 as a treatment for PAH, as well as such other factors that are included in our periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q that we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Inhibikase undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Contacts:
Investor Relations:
Michael Moyer
LifeSci Advisors
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

---tables to follow---

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

  September 30,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
  (unaudited)  (Note 3) 
Assets     
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents $38,269,706  $56,490,579 
Marketable securities  39,052,511   41,052,949 
Prepaid research and development  210,566   81,308 
Deferred offering costs  385,062    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  618,783   826,473 
Total current assets  78,536,628   98,451,309 
Equipment and improvements, net     47,100 
Right-of-use asset     101,437 
Prepaid research and development, noncurrent  1,000,000    
Other assets  57,913    
Total assets $79,594,541  $98,599,846 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity     
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable $620,528  $943,019 
Lease obligation, current     110,517 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  3,656,383   2,680,030 
Contingent consideration liability  2,419,332    
Total current liabilities  6,696,243   3,733,566 
Total liabilities  6,696,243   3,733,566 
Commitments and contingencies (see Note 16)     
Stockholders’ equity:    
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024      
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 and 100,000,000 shares authorized; 74,807,911 and 69,362,439 shares issued and outstanding (including 4,149,252 and 0 contingently issuable shares – see Note 10) at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  74,808   69,362 
Additional paid-in capital  202,772,828   189,254,777 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (4,189)  (37,248)
Accumulated deficit  (129,945,149)  (94,420,611)
Total stockholders' equity  72,898,298   94,866,280 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $79,594,541  $98,599,846 


Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine months ended September 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Costs and expenses:            
Research and development $7,649,697  $4,189,873  $23,434,243  $10,016,982 
Selling, general and administrative  5,611,503   1,637,603   16,780,525   5,643,386 
Change in fair value contingent consideration  (492,827)     (2,016,111)   
Total costs and expenses  12,768,373   5,827,476   38,198,657   15,660,368 
Loss from operations  (12,768,373)  (5,827,476)  (38,198,657)  (15,660,368)
Interest income  838,093   49,410   2,674,119   273,059 
Net loss  (11,930,280)  (5,778,066)  (35,524,538)  (15,387,309)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax            
Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities  (1,245)  2,778   33,059   877 
Comprehensive loss $(11,931,525) $(5,775,288) $(35,491,479) $(15,386,432)
Net loss per share – basic and diluted $(0.13) $(0.65) $(0.40) $(2.03)
Weighted-average number of shares – basic and diluted  90,050,973   8,882,570   89,867,805   7,592,103 


Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

  Nine months ended September 30, 
  2025  2024 
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net loss $(35,524,538) $(15,387,309)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Depreciation  60,499   19,705 
Stock-based compensation expense  10,776,144   232,155 
Write-off of in-process research and development  7,357,294    
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  (2,016,111)   
Noncash accretion on marketable securities  (570,503)   
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Operating lease right-of-use assets  101,437   89,122 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  257,321   698 
Prepaid research and development  (1,129,258)  107,592 
Other assets  (57,913)   
Accounts payable  (390,699)  1,329,135 
Operating lease liabilities  (110,517)  (95,009)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  976,353   (98,581)
Net cash used in operating activities  (20,270,491)  (13,802,492)
       
Cash flows from investing activities      
Purchases of equipment and improvements  (13,399)   
Purchases of investments – marketable securities  (38,996,000)  (10,343,939)
Maturities of investments – marketable securities  41,600,000   12,101,463 
Acquired in-process research and development  (438,624)   
Net cash provided by investing activities  2,151,977   1,757,524 
       
Cash flows from financing activities      
Deferred offering costs  (385,062)   
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, pre-funded warrants and warrants, net of issuance costs  150   3,793,209 
Issuance of common stock from exercise of stock options  282,553    
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  (102,359)  3,793,209 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (18,220,873)  (8,251,759)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  56,490,579   9,165,179 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $38,269,706  $913,420 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information      
Issuance costs $  $1,203,350 
Non cash investing and financing activities      
Non-cash financing costs included in accounts payable $  $553,318 
CorHepta transaction costs $175,000  $ 
Contingent consideration $2,419,332  $ 

Recommended Reading