Kitchen Remodeling Expert Riccardo Mastrosimone Discusses Kitchen Countertop Options in HelloNation

WEBSTER, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What makes one kitchen countertop better than another for your home? According to a HelloNation article , the answer depends on lifestyle, cooking habits, and maintenance preferences. Riccardo Mastrosimone of Arrow Kitchens & Bath in Webster, New York, explains how the right countertop can completely transform a kitchen remodel by balancing durability, design, and everyday functionality.

The article begins by emphasizing that the kitchen countertop is not just a visual feature; it is a daily-use surface that must handle heat, moisture, and constant activity. Choosing the best option involves understanding how each material performs and how much upkeep it requires. Mastrosimone notes that selecting the right surface during a kitchen remodel helps create both beauty and long-term value.

Quartz countertops have quickly become one of the most popular choices for modern kitchens. The article explains that quartz combines natural minerals with resin to create a strong, consistent surface that never needs sealing. Quartz countertops resist stains, scratches, and moisture, making them ideal for busy families who use their kitchens daily. With a wide range of colors and patterns available, quartz offers the look of natural stone while maintaining a uniform appearance that suits nearly any design style.

Granite countertops continue to be a classic favorite. Each slab is unique, showcasing natural variations that bring warmth and personality to the kitchen. Granite is exceptionally durable and can withstand high heat, which makes it an excellent choice for those who cook frequently. While granite countertops require occasional resealing to protect against stains, they can last for decades with proper care. The natural appeal and strength of granite often add long-term value to any kitchen remodel.

For homeowners working within a tighter budget, laminate countertops provide an attractive and practical solution. Modern laminate designs replicate the look of stone, concrete, or wood with surprising realism. Laminate countertops are lightweight, easy to install, and simple to clean, making them a great fit for quick kitchen remodel projects. Though they are less heat- and impact-resistant than stone or solid-surface options, their affordability and variety of patterns make them a smart, stylish choice for cost-conscious homeowners.

Solid-surface countertops, such as Corian, offer a clean, seamless appearance and a smooth finish that complements both modern and transitional kitchens. Made from acrylic materials, solid-surface countertops are nonporous, easy to maintain, and capable of integrating sinks or backsplashes for a unified design. One of their major benefits is repairability, as minor scratches or chips can be sanded and refinished. This makes them a strong middle-ground option for homeowners seeking durability without the high maintenance of natural stone.

As Mastrosimone explains in the HelloNation article, the best kitchen countertop ultimately depends on how you use your space. Families who cook and entertain frequently may prefer quartz countertops or granite countertops for their resilience. Those seeking easy maintenance and affordability might choose laminate or solid-surface countertops. Matching your countertop choice to your daily routine ensures long-term satisfaction and comfort.

Durability is one of the most important factors in any kitchen remodel. Quartz countertops and granite countertops are known for their longevity, standing up to years of use without significant wear. Meanwhile, laminate and solid-surface countertops offer reliable performance for light to moderate kitchen activity. Pairing these materials with professional installation helps protect your investment and ensures consistent performance over time.

Maintenance should also guide your decision. Quartz countertops require virtually no upkeep, while granite countertops benefit from resealing every few years to preserve their finish. Laminate countertops and solid-surface countertops both clean easily but should be protected from excessive heat or sharp tools. Choosing a surface that fits your cleaning habits will keep your kitchen looking fresh and functional with minimal effort.

Budget remains another major consideration. Laminate countertops tend to be the most affordable, followed by solid-surface options. Quartz and granite may come at a higher price, but their durability and timeless appeal often justify the investment. A professional designer, such as Riccardo Mastrosimone, can help homeowners evaluate options and balance cost with quality during the planning stage of a kitchen remodel.

Every kitchen has its own personality, and so does every homeowner. Some may prefer the sleek look and easy care of quartz, while others value the natural elegance of granite. Laminate and solid-surface options offer flexible, budget-friendly solutions that still deliver style and reliability. The best kitchen countertop is the one that enhances daily life, combining design and practicality in a way that feels both functional and personal.

The article, What’s the Best Countertop for My Kitchen? , features insights from Riccardo Mastrosimone of Arrow Kitchens & Bath in HelloNation.

