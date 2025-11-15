ThinkCareBelieve: Week 43 of America's Climb into the Golden Age

Link to Week 43 Article: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/11/15/week-43-the-reopening-of-america/

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkCareBelieve has published an article on Week 43 on the Reopening of America under the leadership of President Trump. The 43-day government shutdown came to an end in Week 43 of the Trump 2.0 Presidency. After Democrat Senators voted no 14 times to (H.R. 5371) the Clean CR Bill, the Senate finally passed it and it moved onto Congress who also passed it. There was an attempt to distract from democrats' apparent attempt to hold the country hostage for 43 days, putting undue stress on already stressed Americans, FAA, SNAP, WIC, Military and a vast number of programs including healthcare... by releasing a batch of emails surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and pushing a narrative on social media to disparage President Trump's character. It didn't work, and a vote will take place next week to release the full Epstein files.

The article shows that also this week, there were meetings with the new President of Syria, Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa, to discuss Peace in the Middle East, of which he is highly supportive. Following the meeting, the Trump Administration suspended mandatory Caesar Act sanctions to support their ability to rebuild their economy, per Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. New Trade Agreements were announced with El Salvador, Argentina, Ecuador, and Guatemala were announced this week. They liberate America from unfair trade practices and will strengthen supply chains in the Western Hemisphere. There was also a trade deal with Switzerland and Liechtenstein worked out this week. The deal will provide U.S. exporters unprecedented access to Swiss and Liechtenstein markets and drive billions of dollars in investment on U.S. soil, creating thousands of jobs across America. President Trump finalized an agreement to sell up to 48 F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jets (F-35A variant), valued at $58–60 billion (including aircraft, training, munitions, and support). This is part of a broader $142 billion U.S.-Saudi defense package announced in May 2025, described as the "largest defense cooperation agreement in history." The F-35 sale, initially excluded, has cleared a key Pentagon policy review and is expected to be finalized during Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's White House visit on November 18, 2025.

In the article, the BBC issued a formal apology to President Trump for editing his January 6th speeches in a way that made it look like he was inciting an insurrection. Two top executives resigned. President Trump says that he is thinking about suing them just as he did with CBS for what they did to his interview on 60 Minutes.

ThinkCareBelieve’s article shows how workers who did not leave their jobs received a welcome boost, a $10,000 bonus for all Air Traffic Controllers who stayed on the job through the government shutdown. What the shutdown proved is that the Democratic Senators that were paid the most by ACA insurance companies fought the hardest to keep the government shutdown in an effort to keep those trillions of dollars flowing to the insurance companies. But President Trump announced a better way for healthcare by putting those trillions of dollars into the hands of the American people. "We want a health care system where we pay the money to the PEOPLE.. not the insurance companies" he said. Three of his Executive Orders have helped pave the way for better pricing making healthcare more affordable. President Trump’s first three 2025 executive orders on healthcare—focusing on price transparency, most-favored-nation drug pricing, and the Make America Healthy Again Commission—promise tangible improvements by empowering patients and tackling root causes of high costs. POTUS: "I am calling today for insurance companies NOT to be paid. But for this massive amount of money be paid DIRECTLY to the people so they can buy their own healthcare!"

The article covers Treasury Secretary Bessent’s announcement that “$2,000 tariff stimulus checks” likely to be sent out soon for Americans earning under $100,000/year. According to President Trump, “All money left over from the $2000 payments made to low and middle income USA Citizens, from the massive Tariff Income pouring into our Country from foreign countries, which will be substantial, will be used to substantially pay down national debt.” He is also exploring a plan for 15-year car loans and 50-year mortgages to make them more affordable, that, coupled with rapidly rising wages and substantial tax refunds for working families next year, will greatly improve the financial health of America's families. The last minting of the penny took place this week. It actually cost $.37 to mint. The U.S. Mint lost $85T last year. President Trump cut tariffs on beef, coffee and other foods to bring down costs.

Fraud investigations covered in this week’s article, spotlighted the fraud within the SNAP system highlighting 5,000 recipients were dead people and 500,000 people had names appearing twice, receiving double the amount they are supposed to receive. There are plans to require all ~42 million participants to reapply and recertify eligibility to ensure they are "literally vulnerable and can’t survive without it." Also this week, the Clinton Corruption Files have been handed over to the FBI and the DoJ concerning evidence of corruption within the Clinton Foundation. Also this week, several violent Antifa groups were designated as foreign terrorist organizations.

At the start of this week, President Trump and Vice President Vance honored our veterans at a Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. The Marines celebrated their 250th Birthday with Vice President JD Vance. The President and Mrs. Trump both signed an Executive Order for the improvement of the U.S. Foster Care System. "Today’s foster care system must be improved in a number of important ways." Fostering The Future initiative will expand access to mentorships, scholarships, technology and workforce training for youth in Foster Care.

ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.